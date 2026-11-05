

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.890 billion, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $1.374 billion, or $2.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $4.869 billion from $4.095 billion last year.



Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.890 Bln. vs. $1.374 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.16 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $4.869 Bln vs. $4.095 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.22 B To $ 3.28 B



Full-year 2026: For full-year 2026, we now expect year-over-year revenue growth in the high teens



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