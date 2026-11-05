

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $353.6 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $278.4 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $1.806 billion from $1.736 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $353.6 Mln. vs. $278.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.806 Bln vs. $1.736 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.05 To $ 1.20 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 4 %



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