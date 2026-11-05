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Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
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WKN: 928906 | ISIN: US00971T1016 | Ticker-Symbol: AK3
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 19:04
69,20 Euro
-9,51 % -7,27
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,2069,4919:04
69,2069,4919:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKAMAI
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC69,20-9,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.