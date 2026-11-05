

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Natera Inc (NTRA) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$59.912 million



The company's earnings totaled -$59.912 million, or -$0.42 per share. This compares with -$87.544 million, or -$0.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 34.1% to $793.981 million from $592.183 million last year.



Natera Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$59.912 Mln. vs. -$87.544 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.42 vs. -$0.64 last year. -Revenue: $793.981 Mln vs. $592.183 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.005 B To $ 3.035 B



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