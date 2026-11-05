

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) revealed earnings for third quarter of $1.008 billion



The company's earnings totaled $1.008 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $687 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.633 billion or $1.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 58.4% to $6.860 billion from $4.331 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.008 Bln. vs. $687 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $6.860 Bln vs. $4.331 Bln last year.



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