

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $633 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to $3.578 billion from $4.030 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $633 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.578 Bln vs. $4.030 Bln last year.



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