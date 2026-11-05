

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $373.6 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $13.9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $559.2 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to $1.621 billion from $1.140 billion last year.



Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $373.6 Mln. vs. $13.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.621 Bln vs. $1.140 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.87 To $ 0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.573 B To $ 1.638 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News