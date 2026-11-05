

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ABB said China has prohibited SoftBank Group's proposed acquisition of its Robotics division, adding uncertainty to the planned $5.375 billion transaction.



The Swiss technology company confirmed that SoftBank informed it of the decision by China's Office of the Working Mechanism for Foreign Investment Security Review.



ABB announced the agreement to sell its Robotics business to SoftBank in October 2025. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, with SoftBank responsible for managing the approval process.



ABB said it remains in close dialogue with SoftBank and that both companies are working constructively on the transaction. The proposed sale was valued at an enterprise value of $5.375 billion. ABB operates in electrification and automation and employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide.



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