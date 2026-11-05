

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a wider loss for the third quarter, while revenue surged 39%.



For the third quarter, Cloudflare reported a net loss of $34.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million, or breakeven per share, in the year-ago quarter.



On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $143.7 million, or $0.38 per share, from $102.6 million, or $0.27 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue surged 39% to $782.5 million from $562 million a year earlier. Gross margin declined to 71.2% from 74%.



Looking ahead, Cloudflare expects fourth-quarter revenue of $845 million to $846 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.43.



For fiscal 2026, the company projects revenue of $2.963 billion to $2.964 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.35.



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