

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Regency Centers Corporation (REG) on Thursday reported its third-quarter results, with profit dropping from last year. The company raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook and announced a 6 percent increase in its quarterly common stock dividend.



Net income attributable to common shareholders declined to $75.1 million, or $0.41 per share, from $106 million, or $0.58 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The latest quarter's results included real estate impairment provisions of $65.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, partly offset by gains on real estate sales of $23.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.



Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO), a key REIT performance measure, increased to $1.23 per share from $1.15 a year earlier. Core operating earnings rose to $1.18 per share from $1.09 per share last year.



For full-year 2026, Regency raised its Nareit FFO guidance to $4.86-$4.88 per share from $4.84-$4.88, and Core Operating Earnings guidance to $4.65-$4.67 from $4.62-$4.66.



The board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.80 per share, up 6 percent, payable January 5, 2027, to shareholders of record December 14, 2026.



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