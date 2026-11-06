

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR194.9 million, or EUR1.90 per share. This compares with EUR149.7 million, or EUR1.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Euronext N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR223.2 million or EUR2.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.9% to EUR547.4 million from EUR438.1 million last year.



Euronext N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR194.9 Mln. vs. EUR149.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.90 vs. EUR1.46 last year. -Revenue: EUR547.4 Mln vs. EUR438.1 Mln last year.



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