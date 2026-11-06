Valeo and QNX Unveil A New Smart Camera Platform at CIIE, Secures Multiple Design Wins

New production-ready ADAS platform is expected to enter production this year following design wins with multiple automakers in China

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), and Valeo, a global leader in automotive technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate QNX OS for Safety into Valeo's new front-view smart camera platform. The platform has already secured design wins with multiple automakers in China and is currently expected to enter production later this year.

The production-ready platform combines QNX's safety-certified software with Valeo's extensive expertise in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including both hardware and full ADAS software stack, giving automakers a scalable foundation for bringing advanced front-view camera capabilities to market efficiently and with confidence.

The announcement was made at the Canada Pavilion during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, a major global gathering for companies, government representatives and industry leaders focused on advancing international trade, investment and technology collaboration.

Enabling Safer, Smarter and More Scalable ADAS

As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, automakers face mounting pressure to deliver higher levels of safety, performance, and scalability while managing cost and development complexity. Front-view smart cameras are central to this shift, supporting functions such as the detection of vehicles, pedestrians, road markings and traffic signs. Meeting these demands requires not just raw compute power but also a tightly integrated platform that delivers deterministic behavior, functional safety, and reliable real-time performance alongside high-performance AI processing.

By using QNX OS for Safety on the SoC platform, Valeo's new platform provides automakers with a scalable foundation for deploying front-view camera systems across multiple vehicle programs. The platform is designed to help customers manage development complexity, accelerate the path to production and deliver advanced safety functionality at scale.

"Automakers need ADAS platforms that deliver safety, performance and cost efficiency without adding unnecessary development complexity," said William Dong, Chief Representative of Greater China, QNX. "Valeo's decision to build their new smart camera platform on QNX reflects the trust that leading companies across the automotive ecosystem place in our safety-certified foundational software. Together, we are providing automakers with a proven path to bring next-generation ADAS capabilities into production more quickly and confidently."

A Proven Partnership Enters a New Phase

QNX and Valeo have worked together successfully for many years, with QNX technology underpinning Valeo solutions across numerous vehicle programs worldwide. This latest collaboration expands that relationship into a new generation of front-view smart cameras designed to meet automakers' rapidly evolving requirements for safety, performance and scalability.

"Every automaker is taking a slightly different approach to ADAS, so flexibility is key," said Song ZHOU, Valeo China President." By combining Valeo's experience in camera systems with technology from QNX, we're giving customers a smart camera platform they can shape around the needs of their own vehicle programs. We're excited about what this can enable as automakers bring more advanced ADAS features to the road, with the shared goal of supporting safer driving environments."

Canadian Innovation Supporting Global Mobility

Developed in Canada and deployed around the world, QNX foundational software is trusted by most leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, including BMW, Bosch, Geely, Honda, Leapmotor, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. From digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, QNX provides a future-ready engineering foundation that helps automakers advance safety and innovation while bringing new capabilities to market faster and at lower cost.

"BlackBerry's QNX software, developed in Canada, is already embedded in more than 275 million vehicles globally. BlackBerry supports nearly 1,000 jobs across Canada, and this new partnership with Valeo will create new opportunities in a growing market like China," said The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade. "As we diversify our trade, Canadian innovation is our advantage, and companies like BlackBerry are proving that our technology can compete and win anywhere in the world."

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

-ENDS-

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB)(TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

Safe. Certified. Secure.

For more information visit BlackBerry.com and follow BlackBerry on LinkedIn

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

©2026 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Find all our press releases: https://www.valeo.com/en/press-releases/

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-0073

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Valeo Media Contacts

Zhiyun SHI | +86 139 1863 1865

Mengmeng LI | +86 138 1883 6462

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/valeo-and-qnx-unveil-a-new-smart-camera-platform-at-ciie-secures-multip-1246310