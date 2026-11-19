WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that it will showcase new demos spanning Physical AI, robotics and software-defined vehicles (SDV) at CES (January 6 - 9, 2027), highlighting why safe, secure and real-time foundational software matters as AI moves into increasingly complex, mission-critical systems.

In private meeting suite W315 in the West Hall, QNX will show how its proven foundation of safety-certified, real-time software, trusted in hundreds of millions of vehicles and critical systems, is already helping automakers and partners manage the mixed-criticality complexity of today's software-defined systems, and how that same foundation is evolving for what's next, including AI workloads, robotics and new compute architectures. From AI-enabled robotic arms to cloud-first digital cockpit development, the on-site demos will show how QNX is helping developers bridge the gap between AI experimentation and real-world deployment.

On-site demos include:

Physical AI on QNX

QNX will showcase Physical AI in action through two robotic demonstrations combining AI perception with real-time motion control. Open-source robot arms running on Raspberry Pi hardware will demonstrate how QNX Everywhere provides developers, students and hobbyists with an introductory route to building Physical AI applications on QNX. A second industrial demonstration featuring a Flexiv industrial robot arm will show AI perception and sensor fusion being used to replicate human movements and safely respond to obstacles, with QNX providing the software foundation of the robotic system beneath the AI layer.

Physical AI Studio on QNX

The Physical AI Studio will demonstrate how developers can combine open-source AI and robotics technologies with a commercial-grade software foundation. Running on an Intel NUC with an NVIDIA GPU, the demonstration brings together AI perception, generative AI, ROS 2 tools and robotics simulators on QNX OS 8, helping connect open-source experimentation with a platform designed for production environments.

Cloud-First Digital Cockpit Development

QNX will demonstrate how automotive developers can begin integration and test within a cloud environment before pre-production hardware is available. QNX Cabin enables teams to simulate, integrate and test digital cockpit software using familiar third-party tools, with live signals and camera streams used to create a cloud-based cockpit twin. The demonstration highlights QNX's work with leading hyperscalers and simulation environment providers to enable cloud-first cockpit development.

Mixed-Criticality Cockpit on Qualcomm Hardware

A multi-screen digital cockpit demonstration will show QNX-driven safety-critical displays operating alongside Android infotainment on Qualcomm hardware. The demo illustrates how QNX OS and QNX Hypervisor can support mixed-criticality, multi-OS automotive systems on a single system-on-chip.

Alloy Kore: Tackling the Cost of Vehicle Software Complexity

An interactive decision simulator for Alloy Kore will put visitors in the role of an automaker making architectural decisions and expose how choices such as adding new digital cockpit features or deploying software across more vehicle variants can increase software integration complexity. Attendees can then compare the traditional approach with Alloy Kore, the foundational automotive OS from QNX and Vector, which provides a common interface designed to help automakers manage that complexity.

"AI is rapidly moving from digital environments into machines that interact directly with the physical world, but intelligence is only one part of the equation," said Carsten Hurasky, SVP and CMO at QNX. "Whether you're building an autonomous mobile robot to augment the factory of the future or the next generation of SDVs to elevate the in-car experience, these increasingly complex systems need a software foundation that can deliver predictable, real-time performance while supporting safety and security. At CES 2027, we look forward to showing how QNX provides that foundation and can help developers turn ambitious ideas into intelligent systems built for the real world."

Visit QNX at W315 in the West Hall Meeting Suite or schedule a meeting with a spokesperson here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

Safe. Certified. Secure.

For more information visit BlackBerry.com and follow BlackBerry on LinkedIn

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defence. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

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SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-brings-physical-ai-and-next-generation-software-defined-vehicle-inn-1253372