Simplifies adoption of memory-safe software development while providing a path to functional safety certification using Rust

Ferrous Systems GmbH, the leading provider of Rust-based tooling, consulting and training services, today announced that Ferrocene SDK, a quality-managed, TÜV SÜD -qualified Rust toolchain, is available to developers using QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0. This makes it easier for QNX developers to incorporate Rust's memory-safety capabilities into embedded applications while providing a path toward functional safety certification as their projects evolve.

Building on its established support for QNX, Ferrocene 26.08 is the first release to provide qualified Armv8-A and x86-64 targets for QNX SDP 8.0, with support for the Rust standard library. This gives developers access to familiar Rust tools and resources while providing a consistent development foundation for new and existing projects.

Why Rust Matters for QNX and Its Developers

Rust offers the performance and low-level control of C and C++, along with built-in memory-safety features that help prevent common software vulnerabilities. Its capabilities complement QNX SDP 8.0 in several important ways:

Memory safety: Rust's ownership model and compile-time checks help prevent common memory-related vulnerabilities.

Rust's ownership model and compile-time checks help prevent common memory-related vulnerabilities. Real-time development: Rust helps prevent data races without requiring an additional runtime system beyond the operating system kernel. This makes Rust a particularly strong fit for QNX SDP 8.0's multicore real-time capabilities.

Rust helps prevent data races without requiring an additional runtime system beyond the operating system kernel. This makes Rust a particularly strong fit for QNX SDP 8.0's multicore real-time capabilities. Performance and reliability: Rust combines low-level control with memory-safety protections, complementing the performance, determinism and reliability of QNX SDP 8.0 in demanding embedded environments.

Simplifying Rust Adoption for QNX Developers

Rust also offers a practical approach to software modernization. Because it can coexist with C and C++, development teams can introduce Rust incrementally for new applications or selected components without rewriting existing software. This flexibility allows organizations to strengthen memory safety while preserving investments in established codebases and development practices.

As a downstream distribution of Rust, Ferrocene maintains close alignment with the upstream Rust project, allowing developers to benefit from ongoing improvements while contributing enhancements back to the broader open-source ecosystem.

Supporting the Path to Functional Safety Certification

For QNX developers pursuing functional safety certification, Ferrocene provides a path forward without requiring a transition to a different Rust toolchain. Ferrous Systems offers the qualification materials and specialized support needed to help customers address the requirements of their specific applications and applicable safety standards.

"Making Ferrocene available through QNX SDP 8.0 gives developers a straightforward way to adopt Rust while preparing for future functional safety requirements," said Florian Gilcher, managing director of Ferrous Systems GmbH. "By combining a quality-managed toolchain with access to specialized qualification resources, we're helping organizations bring memory-safe software development to demanding embedded environments."

Building on Real-World Rust Adoption

Rust and Ferrocene are already being adopted for safety-critical software development across industries, including automotive, industrial automation, robotics, medical devices and rail. In the railway sector, for example, Universal Signalling recently announced that it is using Ferrocene alongside QNX OS for Safety (QOS) to develop a Rust certification package for railway applications under EN 50716, the European standard specifying process and technical requirements for software development and verification in programmable railway electronic systems.

Availability

The Ferrocene SDK is available through ferrocene.dev and the QNX Software Center for QNX customers.

Customers requiring functional safety qualification materials and specialized support can contact Ferrous Systems at www.ferrous-systems.com/contact. Ferrous Systems also offers dedicated Rust consulting, tooling and training to help development teams build expertise and accelerate adoption.

Detailed technical guidance, including qualification scope, supported compilation targets and test results, is available in the publicly accessible Ferrocene QNX 8 Manual.

For more information, visit www.ferrocene.dev or https://qnx.software/en.

About Ferrocene

Ferrocene began at Ferrous Systems GmbH in 2019 as an initiative to bring Rust to safety- and mission-critical industries. It has since evolved into a quality-managed, TÜV SÜD-qualified, open source Rust toolchain. Ferrocene is qualified for safety-related development according to ISO 26262 (ASIL D), IEC 61508 (SIL 3) and IEC 62304 (Class C), and supports customer certification efforts toward SIL 4 and DO-178C (DAL C). A certified subset of the core library is available for ISO 26262 (ASIL B) and IEC 61508 (SIL 2). Available under permissive MIT or Apache 2.0 licenses, Ferrocene supports a range of qualified targets, including QNX. Regular requalification enables customers to benefit from the latest Rust features, while open-source qualification documentation provides transparency and flexibility when developing safety-critical systems. To learn more, visit www.ferrocene.dev.

About Ferrous Systems

Founded in 2018 in Berlin, Ferrous Systems is the leading provider of Rust-based consulting, tooling and training services, helping teams adopt and scale Rust with confidence. The company also plays a key role in advancing Rust for use in regulated industries as the original developer and leading service provider for Ferrocene, the first quality-managed, open source Rust toolchain qualified to meet the highest safety-critical standards. Ferrous Systems actively contributes to the Rust project and the embedded Rust ecosystem and collaborates closely with industry partners to deliver reliable, memory-safe software solutions worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ferrous-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117041218/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jessie Glockner

Global PR Manager, Ferrous Systems GmbH

jessie.glockner@ferrous-systems.com

+1 (508) 612-1186