Helping residents and visitors access trusted information and timely alerts during hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunami threats and other emergencies

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) has renewed its use of BlackBerry AtHoc to support the Cayman Islands' National Emergency Notification System (NENS) with the continued delivery of official emergency alerts and critical safety information to residents and visitors.

The NENS app, powered by BlackBerry AtHoc, enables HMCI to issue official warnings and safety information about major emergencies, including hurricanes, tropical storms, earthquakes, and tsunami threats. Registered users can receive official alerts through the BlackBerry AtHoc app, SMS and/or email, depending on their registration settings.

"Our responsibility is to provide timely, trusted information that helps people understand what is happening and what action they should take," said Mark Codling, Deputy Director, Planning, Preparedness and Mitigation, Hazard Management Cayman Islands. "The NENS app gives us additional channels to quickly share official alerts and safety instructions directly with registered users."

Hotels, tour operators, businesses and community organizations can help extend the reach of official alerts by sharing HMCI's message with staff, guests and others in their networks. By delivering consistent updates from an official source, the NENS app provides a verified source of information that people can check and share during fast-moving events.

"Cayman's approach shows what a modern public warning system should deliver; trusted information, clear instructions and the flexibility to reach people across multiple channels," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "We are proud to deepen our partnership with HMCI and support its commitment to protecting communities, strengthening resilience and continually improving how critical information reaches residents and visitors."

BlackBerry AtHoc is trusted by federal government agencies, as well as defense organizations, law enforcement, emergency services and critical infrastructure operators worldwide, to support crisis communications, incident management and coordinated response during natural disasters, cyber incidents and operational disruptions.

Read more about HMCI's public safety mission here.

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About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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For more information visit BlackBerry.com and follow BlackBerry on LinkedIn

About BlackBerry Secure Communications

BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), delivers trusted solutions that help governments, regulated industries, and enterprises protect mission-critical operations. Its portfolio provides secure communications, mobile device security, and critical event response, backed by decades of security expertise and extensive certifications. Learn more at BlackBerry Secure Communications and follow BlackBerry Secure Communications on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-and-hazard-management-cayman-islands-renew-critical-al-1253139