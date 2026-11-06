

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFEEF) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY53.796 billion, or JPY80.55 per share. This compares with JPY26.676 billion, or JPY40.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to JPY2.400 trillion from JPY2.232 trillion last year.



JFE Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY53.796 Bln. vs. JPY26.676 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY80.55 vs. JPY40.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.400 Tn vs. JPY2.232 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 204.35 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.900 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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