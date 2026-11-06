

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHVYF) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY203.291 billion, or JPY60.47 per share. This compares with JPY114.912 billion, or JPY34.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to JPY2.523 trillion from JPY2.113 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY203.291 Bln. vs. JPY114.912 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY60.47 vs. JPY34.20 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.523 Tn vs. JPY2.113 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 130.91 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 6.000 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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