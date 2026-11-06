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Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
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IM

WKN: 858329 | ISIN: JP3137200006 | Ticker-Symbol: ISU
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 14:29
12,270 Euro
+5,10 % +0,595
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
ISUZU MOTORS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISUZU MOTORS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,61512,24005.11.
11,58511,95505.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ISUZU MOTORS
ISUZU MOTORS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ISUZU MOTORS LTD12,270+5,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.