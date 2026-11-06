

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK, 7202.T) reported Friday higher profit in its first half, with growth in revenues. Further, the Japanese company confirmed outlook for fiscal 2027 net earnings and revenues, and raised pre-tax profit view.



In Tokyo, the shares were trading 4.33 percent lower, at ¥2,121.50.



The company reported first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥74.677 billion, or ¥108.62 per share, 7 percent higher than ¥69.823 billion, or ¥98.71 per share last year.



The half-yearly operating profit grew 22.4 percent year-over-year to ¥128.120 billion.



The company's revenue for the period increased 5.7 percent to ¥1.730 trillion from ¥1.637 trillion last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect attributable profit of ¥160 billion or ¥232.81 per basic share, a growth of 18.6 percent year-over-year.



Fiscal 2026 revenue is still expected to total ¥3.700 trillion, a year-over-year increase of 6.4 percent.



The company now expects Profit before tax of ¥270 billion, up 17.1% from last year, while previous view was ¥260 billion, up 12.8% year-over-year.



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