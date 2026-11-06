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WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 08:43
33,800 Euro
-1,74 % -0,600
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CAC Mid 60
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32,98034,94008:48
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Dow Jones News
06.11.2026 07:33 Uhr
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Aperam - Third quarter 2026 results: "Transformation drives the best third quarter performance in four years" -4-

DJ Aperam - Third quarter 2026 results: "Transformation drives the best third quarter performance in four years" 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
Aperam - Third quarter 2026 results: "Transformation drives the best third quarter performance in four years" 
06-Nov-2026 / 06:58 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Third quarter 2026 results1 

Transformation drives the best third quarter performance in four years 

Luxembourg, November 6, 2026 (07:00 CET) - Aperam S.A. (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, 
Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. 
  
 
Highlights 
 
   -- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.7 in Q3 2026 compared to 1.8 in Q2 2026 
   -- Shipments of 540 thousand tonnes in Q3 2026, 10.9% decrease compared to shipments of 606 thousand tonnes 
  in Q2 2026 
   -- EBITDA of EUR 103 million in Q3 2026, compared to EBITDA of EUR 159 million in Q2 2026 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 105 million in Q3 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 130 million in Q2 2026 
 
   -- Net income of EUR 7 million in Q3 2026, compared to EUR 116 million in Q2 2026 
   -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.09 in Q3 2026, compared to EUR 1.61 in Q2 2026 
   -- Free cash flow before dividend amounted to EUR 68 million in Q3 2026, compared to EUR 106 million in Q2 
  2026 
   -- Net financial debt of EUR 980 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to EUR 993 million as of June 
  30, 2026

Strategic initiatives 

-- Leadership Journey2 Phase 6: Gains reached EUR 18 million in Q3 2026 totalling to EUR 56 million in 9M 
  2026; target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2026 to 2028

Prospects[1]a 

-- Q4 2026 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be slightly higher compared to Q3 2026 
   -- Net financial debt expected with further reduction by year-end 2026 
Sud Sivaji, CEO of Aperam, commented: 

"I am proud to report Q3 results for 2026, the best Q3 performance in 4 years. This performance in the context of the 
seasonality and the weak demand in Europe reinforces our hard work as we invest in expanding Aperam beyond Europe and 
beyond stainless production. A key goal of this transformation shines through in our benchmark cash performance - 
building businesses which aim to deliver at a structurally higher cash conversion ratio, as an integrated value chain. 
Our net financial debt continued to decrease even in Q3 and we are well on course to meet our deleveraging target for 
the end of 2027."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)       Q3 26    Q2 26   Q3 25    9M 26   9M 25 
 
Sales                            1,510    1,689   1,410    4,774   4,722 
 
Operating income                      42     102    9      178    45 
 
Net income / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the  7      116    (21)    126    (20) 
parent 
 
 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)               0.09    1.61    (0.28)   1.74    (0.27) 
 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)              0.09    1.59    (0.28)   1.72    (0.27) 

Free cash flow before dividend               68     106    138     130    (279)(1) 
 
Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period)        980     993    1,045    980    1,045 

Adj. EBITDA                         105     130    74     325    272 
 
Exceptional items                      (2)(2)   29(3)   -      27     (36)(4) 
 
EBITDA                           103     159    74     352    236 

Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                   194     215    131     184    157 
 
EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                     191     262    131     200    136 

Shipments (000t)                      540     606    567     1,763   1,733

(1) Includes purchase consideration related to the acquisition of Universal of EUR (415) million.

(2) Related to the non-cash reversal of the fair value adjustment of inventories related to the acquisition of Magnetec Group.

(3) Mostly related to PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods in Brazil of EUR 59 million and bargain purchase gain on Magnetec Group acquisition of EUR 5 million, partly offset by restructuring charges and legal provisions in Europe and Brazil for EUR (35) million.

(4) Primarily related to the non-cash reversal of the fair value adjustment of inventories related to the acquisition of Universal.

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.7x in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.8x in the second quarter of 2026.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2026

Sales for the third quarter of 2026 decreased by 10.6% at EUR 1,510 million, compared to EUR 1,689 million for the second quarter of 2026. Shipments decreased from 606 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2026 to 540 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2026 impacted by the typical seasonal slowdown across key markets.

EBITDA reached EUR 103 million in the third quarter of 2026 from EUR 159 million in the seasonally stronger second quarter of 2026. Compared to the third quarter of 2025 of EUR 74 million, EBITDA increased by 39% driven by Leadership Journey structural gains and support from trade defense measures.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 105 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (2) million) for the third quarter of 2026 from EUR 130 million (excluding a net exceptional gain of EUR 29 million) in the second quarter of 2026, with the European seasonality leading to lower activity based performance in Stainless, Recycling and Services and Solutions, alongside effects of scheduled maintenance in Alloys.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (61) million for the third quarter of 2026.

Aperam had an operating income for the third quarter of 2026 of EUR 42 million compared to an operating income of EUR 102 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2026 were EUR (21) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (17) million.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2026 was EUR (14) million.

The net result recorded by Aperam was a profit of EUR 7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a profit of EUR 116 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2026 were EUR 103 million, including a working capital decrease of EUR 19 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (27) million.

Free cash flow before dividend for the third quarter of 2026 was EUR 68 million, compared to EUR 106 million for the second quarter of 2026.

During the third quarter of 2026, cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 36 million, fully consisting of dividends.

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)    Q3 26    Q2 26    Q3 25    9M 26    9M 25 
 
Sales                         941     1,082    868     3,016    2,950 
 
Adjusted EBITDA                    52      59      36      146     129 
 
Exceptional items                   -      27      -      27      - 
 
EBITDA                         52      86      36      173     129 
 
Depreciation & amortization              (24)     (24)     (29)     (72)     (86) 
 
Operating income                    28      62      7      101     43 
 
Steel shipments (000t)                 374     430     406     1,234    1,253 
 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)          2,401    2,400    2,040    2,331    2,241

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 941 million for the third quarter of 2026. This represents a 13.0% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,082 million for the second quarter of 2026. Steel shipments during the third quarter decreased by 13.0% at 374 thousand tonnes, linked to the European summer slowdown. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment remained stable compared to the previous quarter.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2026 00:58 ET (05:58 GMT)

DJ Aperam - Third quarter 2026 results: "Transformation drives the best third quarter performance in four years" -2-

The segment generated an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 52 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 59 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 27 million) for the second quarter of 2026. The quarter-on-quarter decrease in Adjusted EBITDA is linked to the European seasonal slowdown and no real demand recovery, although partly compensated by robust Brazilian performance. Compared to the previous year third quarter results, Adjusted EBITDA improved robust 44%, reflecting the effectiveness of Leadership Journey and trade defense measures.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (24) million for the third quarter of 2026.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel division had an operating income of EUR 28 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to an operating income of EUR 62 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Services & Solutions (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)    Q3 26    Q2 26    Q3 25    9M 26    9M 25 
 
Sales                         490     539     500     1,584    1,682 
 
EBITDA                         8      21      (1)     49      18 
 
Depreciation & amortization              (4)     (4)     (4)     (12)     (11) 
 
Operating income / (loss)               4      17      (5)     37      7 
 
Steel shipments (000t)                 153     174     170     518     557 
 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)          2,993    2,904    2,756    2,867    2,862

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 490 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 9.1% compared to sales of EUR 539 million for the second quarter of 2026. Steel shipments were 153 thousand tonnes compared to 174 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter, lower due to weaker European seasonal demand. However, average steel selling prices for the Services & Solutions' segment were 3.1% higher during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

The segment generated an EBITDA of EUR 8 million for the third quarter of 2026, sequentially lower than Q2 2026 due to seasonality headwinds but remarkably stronger than the third quarter of 2025 of EBITDA of EUR (1) million.

Depreciation and amortization expense was EUR (4) million for the third quarter of 2026.

The Services & Solutions segment had an operating income of EUR 4 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to an operating income of EUR 17 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Alloys & Specialties(1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)   Q3 26    Q2 26    Q3 25    9M 26    9M 25 
 
Sales                        250     307     251     830     858 
 
Adjusted EBITDA                   25      29      25      81      92 
 
Exceptional items                  (2)     5      -      3      (36) 
 
EBITDA                        23      34      25      84      56 
 
Depreciation & amortization             (11)     (11)     (10)     (31)     (29) 
 
Operating income                   12      23      15      53      27 
 
Steel shipments (000t)                13      17      14      46      46 
 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)         18,514    17,345    17,019    17,147    17,840

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 250 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 18.6% compared to EUR 307 million for the second quarter of 2026. Steel shipments decreased by 19.9% during the third quarter of 2026 at 13 thousand tonnes. Average steel selling prices for the Alloys & Specialties' segment were 6.7% higher during the third quarter of 2026.

The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 25 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (2) million) for the third quarter of 2026 compared to EUR 29 million (excluding an exceptional gain of EUR 5 million) for the second quarter of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA performance was temporarily impacted by scheduled summer maintenance.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter of 2026 was EUR (11) million.

The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating income of EUR 12 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to an operating income of EUR 23 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Recycling & Renewables (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)    Q3 26    Q2 26    Q3 25    9M 26    9M 25 
 
Sales                         470     498     349     1,399    1,227 
 
Adjusted EBITDA                    21      32      10      76      38 
 
Exceptional items                   -      (1)     -      (1)     - 
 
EBITDA                         21      31      10      75      38 
 
Depreciation, amortization & impairment        (22)     (17)     (21)     (58)     (64) 
 
Operating income / (loss)               (1)     14      (11)     17      (26) 
 
Shipments (000t)                    364     374     312     1,095    1,002 
 
Average selling price (EUR/t)             1,291    1,332    1,119    1,278    1,225

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Recycling & Renewables segment had sales of EUR 470 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 5.6% compared to EUR 498 million sales for the second quarter of 2026. Shipments decreased by 2.7% during the third quarter of 2026 to 364 thousand tonnes. Average selling prices for the Recycling & Renewables' segment were 3.0% lower during the third quarter of 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 21 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 32 million (excluding an exceptional loss of EUR (1) million) in the second quarter of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA reduction was impacted by the seasonally lower activity over European summer holidays. On a yearly basis, the third quarter of 2026 achieved more than double Adjusted EBITDA than the third quarter of 2025, with the strong performance delivered by higher y-o-y volumes and Leadership Journey structural gains.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter of 2026 was EUR (22) million.

The Recycling & Renewables segment had an operating loss of EUR (1) million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to an operating income of EUR 14 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Recent developments

-- On July 30, 2026, Aperam announced the establishment of a new Titanium Solids Center of Excellence inFrankfort, New York, U.S. The center will be part of ELG Utica Alloys, which is currently adopting the AperamRecycling brand ahead of its formal renaming to Aperam Recycling Advanced Metals before year-end 2026.

-- On October 6, 2026, in preparation of the upcoming quarterly results release scheduled for Friday,November 6, 2026, Aperam confirmed to market participants the standing guidance, earnings drivers and events thatshould be considered

Investor conference call / webcast

Pre-recorded management comments are available as from publication of this earnings release on our website at www.aperam.com, section Investors > Reports & Presentations > Quarterly results > Q3-2026 (Link to Q3 2026 management podcast).

Aperam management will host a conference call / webcast for members of the investment community to discuss the financial performance of the quarter under report at the following time: 

Date       New York    London    Luxembourg 
 
Friday, 
       8:00      13:00     14:00 
6 November

Link to the webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/aperam-2026-q3

To join the conference call a registration is necessary to receive dial-in-numbers and an individual passcode:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1174037&linkSecurityString= 367db4c07

Contacts

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: communications@aperam.com

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2026 00:58 ET (05:58 GMT)

DJ Aperam - Third quarter 2026 results: "Transformation drives the best third quarter performance in four years" -3-

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Aperam undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

September 30,   June 30,    September 30, 
(in millions of Euros) 
                                2026        2026      2025 
 
ASSETS                                                   
 
Cash & cash equivalents (C)                    305        334      320 
 
Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables         1,502       1,527     1,613 
 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets             205        221      195 
 
Total Current Assets & Working Capital               2,012       2,082     2,128 

Goodwill and intangible assets                   513        514      511 
 
Property, plant and equipment (incl. Biological assets)      2,258       2,242     2,232 
 
Investments in associates, joint ventures and other        8         3       4 
 
Deferred tax assets                        385        402      332 
 
Other non-current assets                      187        186      93 
 
Total Assets (net of Trade Payables)                5,363       5,429     5,300 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                    
 
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt (B)     166        224      678 
 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities           498        527      431 
 
Total Current Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables)        664        751      1,109 

Long-term debt, net of current portion (A)             1,119       1,103     687 
 
Deferred employee benefits                     144        146      140 
 
Deferred tax liabilities                      49         55       83 
 
Other long-term liabilities                    88         87       72 
 
Total Liabilities (excluding Trade Payables)            2,064       2,142     2,091 

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent      3,283       3,272     3,194 
 
Non-controlling interest                      16         15       15 
 
Total Equity                            3,299       3,287     3,209 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (excluding Trade    5,363       5,429     5,300 
Payables) 

Net Financial Debt (D = A+B-C)                   980        993      1,045

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS 

Three Months Ended              Nine Months Ended 
(in millions of Euros) 
                      September 30,  June 30,   September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
                    2026      2026     2025      2026      2025 
 
Sales                   1,510      1,689    1,410      4,774      4,722 
 
Adjusted EBITDA (E = C-D)         105       130     74       325       272 
 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)         7.0%      7.7%     5.2%      6.8%      5.8% 
 
Exceptional items (D)           (2)       29      -        27       (36) 
 
EBITDA (C = A-B)              103       159     74       352       236 
 
EBITDA margin (%)             6.8%      9.4%     5.2%      7.4%      5.0% 
 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (61)      (57)     (65)      (174)      (191) 
(B) 
 
 
Operating income (A)            42       102     9        178       45 
 
Operating margin (%)            2.8%      6.0%     0.6%      3.7%      1.0% 
 
Loss from associates, joint ventures and  -        (1)     -        (1)       - 
other investments 
 
 
Financing costs, (net)           (21)      (7)     (24)      (43)      (66) 
 
Income / (loss) before taxes and      21       94      (15)      134       (21) 
non-controlling interests 
 
 
Income tax (expense) / benefit       (14)      23      (6)       (7)       2 
 
Effective tax rate (%)           66.7%      (24.5)%   (40.0)%     5.2%      9.5% 
 
Net income / (loss) including       7        117     (21)      127       (19) 
non-controlling interests 
 
 
Non-controlling interests         -        (1)     -        (1)       (1) 
 
Net income / (loss) attributable to equity 7        116     (21)      126       (20) 
holders of the parent 

Basic earnings per share (EUR)       0.09      1.61     (0.28)     1.74      (0.27) 
 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)      0.09      1.59     (0.28)     1.72      (0.27) 

Weighted average common shares outstanding 72,464     72,369    72,338     72,392     72,309 
(in thousands) 
 
 
Diluted weighted average common shares   73,299     73,216    73,107     73,226     73,077 
outstanding (in thousands)

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DJ Aperam - Third quarter 2026 results: "Transformation drives the best third quarter performance in four years" -4-

APERAM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

Three Months Ended              Nine Months Ended 
(in millions of Euros) 
                      September 30,  June 30,   September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
                    2026      2026     2025      2026      2025 
 
Operating income              42       102     9        178       45 
 
Depreciation, amortization & impairment   61       57      65       174       191 
 
Change in working capital          19       55      114       (38)      14 
 
Income tax paid               (5)       (5)     (3)       (14)      (5) 
 
Interest paid, (net)            (9)       (20)     (15)      (36)      (29) 
 
Exceptional items              2        (29)     -        (27)      36 
 
Other operating activities, (net)      (7)       (21)     (3)       (6)       6 
 
Net cash provided by operating activities  103       139     167       231       258 
(A) 
 
 
Purchase of PPE and intangible assets    (27)      (24)     (25)      (81)      (98) 
(CAPEX) 
 
 
Acquisition of net assets of subsidiaries, -        - (1)    -        -        (415) (2) 
net of cash acquired 
 
 
Purchase of biological assets and other   (8)       (9)     (4)       (20)      (24) 
investing activities, (net) 
 
 
Net cash used in investing activities (B)  (35)      (33)     (29)      (101)      (537) 
 
(Payments to) / Proceeds from payable to  (53)      34      (16)      (26)      511 
banks and long-term debt 
 
 
Dividends paid               (36)      (36)     (36)      (109)      (109) 
 
Other financing activities, (net)      (9)       (9)     (7)       (24)      (19) 
 
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing (98)      (11)     (59)      (159)      383 
activities 
 
 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   1        2      2        9        - 
 
Change in cash and cash equivalent     (29)      97      81       (20)      104 

Free cash flow before dividend (C = A+B)  68       106     138       130       (279)

(1) Includes purchase consideration related to the acquisition of Magnetec Group of EUR (1) million, net of cash acquired of EUR 1 million.

(2) Includes purchase consideration related to the acquisition of Universal of EUR (415) million

Appendix 1a - Health & Safety statistics 

Three Months Ended 
 
Health & Safety Statistics    September 30,    June 30,    March 31, 
 
                 2026         2026      2026 
 
Frequency Rate          1.7         1.8       1.4

Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Appendix 1b - Key operational and financial information 

Quarter Ending 
             Stainless &     Services &   Alloys &    Recycling &   Others & 
           Electrical Steel  Solutions    Specialties   Renewables    Eliminations   Total 
September 30, 2026 
 
Operational information                                                   
 
Shipment (000t)      374         153       13       364       (364)      540 
 
Average selling price   2,401        2,993      18,514     1,291               2,796 
(EUR/t) 

Financial information                                                     
(EUR million) 
 
 
Sales           941         490       250       470       (641)      1,510 
 
Adjusted EBITDA      52         8        25       21        (1)       105 
 
Exceptional items     -          -        (2)       -        -        (2) 
 
EBITDA          52         8        23       21        (1)       103 
 
Depreciation &      (24)        (4)       (11)      (22)       -        (61) 
amortization 
 
 
Operating income / (loss) 28         4        12       (1)       (1)       42 
Quarter Ending 
             Stainless &     Services &   Alloys &    Recycling &   Others & 
           Electrical Steel  Solutions    Specialties   Renewables    Eliminations   Total 
June 30, 2026 
 
Operational information                                                   
 
Shipment (000t)      430         174       17       374       (389)      606 
 
Average selling price   2,400        2,904      17,345     1,332               2,787 
(EUR/t) 

Financial information                                                     
(EUR million) 
 
 
Sales           1,082        539       307       498       (737)      1,689 
 
Adjusted EBITDA      59         21       29       32        (11)       130 
 
Exceptional items     27         -        5        (1)       (2)       29 
 
EBITDA          86         21       34       31        (13)       159 
 
Depreciation,       (24)        (4)       (11)      (17)       (1)       (57) 
amortization & impairment 
 
 
Operating income / (loss) 62         17       23       14        (14)       102

Appendix 2 - Terms and definitions3

Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release report to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:

Adjusted EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment losses and exceptional items.

Adjusted EBITDA/tonne: calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total shipments.

Adjusted Net Income: refers to reported net income less exceptional items, net recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carried forward and other tax benefits, change in tax rate in Luxembourg, financial income effect and deferred tax effect on exceptional items.

Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share: refers to Adjusted Net Income divided by Weighted average common shares outstanding.

Average selling prices: calculated as sales divided by shipments.

Average steel selling prices: calculated as steel sales divided by steel shipments.

Cash and cash equivalents: represents cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

CAPEX: relates to capital expenditures and is defined as purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets.

EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization expenses and impairment losses.

EBITDA/tonne: calculated as EBITDA divided by total shipments.

Exceptional items: consists of (i) inventory write-downs equal to or exceeding 10% of total related inventories values before write-down at the considered quarter end (ii) restructuring (charges)/gains equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter, (iii) capital (loss)/gain on asset disposals equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter or (iv) other non-recurring items equal to or exceeding EUR 10 million for the considered quarter.

Financing costs, (net): Net interest expense, other net financing costs and foreign exchange and derivative results.

Free cash flow before dividend: net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.

Gross financial debt: long-term debt plus short-term debt.

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents and undrawn credit lines.

LTI frequency rate: Lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Net financial debt: long-term debt, plus short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Net financial debt/EBITDA or Gearing: Refers to Net financial debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA calculation.

Shipments: information at segment and group level eliminates inter-segment shipments (which are primarily between (i) Recycling & Renewables and Stainless & Electrical Steel (ii) Stainless & Electrical Steel and Services & Solutions) and intra-segment shipments, respectively.

Working capital: trade accounts receivable plus inventories less trade accounts payable.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2026 00:58 ET (05:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.