

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR689 million, or EUR0.91 per share. This compares with EUR434 million, or EUR0.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to EUR12.575 billion from EUR10.551 billion last year.



Daimler Truck Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR689 Mln. vs. EUR434 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.91 vs. EUR0.57 last year. -Revenue: EUR12.575 Bln vs. EUR10.551 Bln last year.



Guidance for 2026 Adjusted EBIT at Group level expected between €3.6 billion and €4.1 billion.



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