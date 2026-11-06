

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in nearly a year, Statistics Estonia said Friday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 4.2 percent from 3.5 percent in September. This was the highest rate since November 2025, when inflation was 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent, following a 0.9 percent rise in August.



Statistics Estonia Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager Lauri Veski said the rise in the consumer price index in October was influenced the most by the higher costs of transport and housing.



Transport expenses alone surged 13.9 percent annually in October, and housing charges were 7.5 percent higher. Health costs increased 3.2 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose only 0.7 percent.



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