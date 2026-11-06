

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 9-month low of 108.54 against the yen and more than a 1-month low of 1.6275 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.28 and 1.6188, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to more than a 4-month low of 0.6884, nearly a 7-month low of 0.9664 and a 9-day low of 1.2373 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6930, 0.9716 and 1.2389, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 107.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.95 against the loonie and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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