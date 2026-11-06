

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 1-1/2-year low of 0.5557 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-year low of 87.70 against the yen, from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.5594 and 88.21, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi slipped to more than a 1-month low of 2.0149 from yesterday's closing value of 2.055.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.54 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 2.03 against the euro.



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