

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) said the Court of Justice of the European Union has issued a favorable ruling, setting aside the General Court's February 2024 judgment.



The ruling restores the validity of the European Commission's July 2020 decision approving liquidity support granted by the Dutch government to KLM during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The case has been referred back to the General Court to examine other arguments raised by Ryanair.



Air France-KLM said it would defend the interests of the group and its subsidiaries as the case proceeds. It added that all Covid-19 support received by Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM had been repaid with interest by 2023.



In Paris, Air France-KLM shares closed up 12.06% at €12.64 on Thursday.



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