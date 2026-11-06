

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 9-day lows of 1.4050 against the U.S. dollar and 112.32 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4020 and 112.47, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.5744 from Thursday's closing value of 1.5728.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.42 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



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