

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (MNBEF) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY51.005 billion, or JPY127.00 per share. This compares with JPY28.585 billion, or JPY71.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to JPY890.751 billion from JPY778.314 billion last year.



MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY51.005 Bln. vs. JPY28.585 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY127.00 vs. JPY71.18 last year. -Revenue: JPY890.751 Bln vs. JPY778.314 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 249.01 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.730 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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