

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (SGHHF) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY27.929 billion, or JPY46.80 per share. This compares with JPY23.305 billion, or JPY38.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to JPY920.437 billion from JPY782.582 billion last year.



SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY27.929 Bln. vs. JPY23.305 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY46.80 vs. JPY38.54 last year. -Revenue: JPY920.437 Bln vs. JPY782.582 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 108.93 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.820 T



All EPS are Basic



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