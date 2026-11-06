

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in September amid significant output growth in the automotive industry, official data showed Wednesday.



Industrial output expanded 0.7 percent on a monthly basis, slower than the revised 1.0 percent rebound in August, Destatis said. Meanwhile, economists had expected a flat change.



On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent in September, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



The overall growth was driven by the 17.1 percent expansion in the automotive industry. An 8.0 percent increase in the pharmaceutical output also had a positive impact, and energy-intensive industries advanced 0.8 percent.



On the other hand, production in the construction output fell 2.6 percent, and a 6.5 percent contraction was seen in the mechanical engineering sector.



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