Knowit AB: Maria Hedengren appointed new CFO of Knowit

Knowit has appointed Maria Hedengren as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Group Management Team. She will take up the position on December 1, 2026.

Maria Hedengren has extensive experience from international technology companies, including strategic leadership roles as CFO of NetEnt and iZettle and as CEO of Readly. She has led companies and finance functions through international growth, capital markets processes, and transformation. In recent years, she has primarily served as a board member and advisor to listed and private companies.

"With our strategy and new organization, we are strengthening Knowit's position in a market that is changing rapidly, not least through AI, and we are now taking the next step in execution. Maria has extensive experience from strategic leadership roles in listed technology companies and has led companies through change and growth. She will be a valuable addition to the Group Management Team as we take Knowit forward together," says Fredrik Walde Ekerhovd, President and CEO of Knowit.

"I am impressed by the team and the strong position Knowit has established in the Nordics. I very much look forward to contributing to realize the strategy, while we continue to develop a strong and efficient finance function. Much of what I have worked on at various listed companies, from transformation and growth to governance and capital markets dialogue, I can bring directly to Knowit," says Maria Hedengren.

Maria Hedengren succeeds Marie Björklund, who, as previously announced, is leaving Knowit. Marie will remain in her role until January 2027 and will ensure the handover to Maria.

Contact

Christina Johansson, Chief Communications Officer, Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

Fredrik Walde Ekerhovd, CEO Knowit AB, +47 957 40 156 or fredrik.ekerhovd@knowit.se

About Knowit

Knowit is a Nordic consultancy helping companies, public authorities, and organizations succeed in the digital transformation. With expertise in areas including AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity, design, and management consulting, we develop solutions that create client value and strengthen digital resilience.

We are organized to stay close to our clients, with four country organizations, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, as well as the Products business area. Products brings together the Group's tailored IP-based solutions.



Founded in 1990, Knowit has just over 3,500 employees. Beyond the Nordic region, we have operations in Poland, Germany, and Serbia. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit knowit.eu.

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Maria Hedengren