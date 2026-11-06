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WKN: 899738 | ISIN: FI0009002943 | Ticker-Symbol: RATV
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 09:07
2,205 Euro
-1,78 % -0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAISIO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAISIO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,20010:26
2,1852,19510:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
65 Leser
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Raisio: The Chairman of Raisio's Board of Directors changes, changes also in the Board's Committees

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release on 6 November 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EET

The Chairman of Raisio plc's Board of Directors, Arto Tiitinen, has announced that he will immediately resign from his position due to personal reasons. The Board of Directors of Raisio plc has elected from among its members Leena Niemistö (MD, Honorary Doctor of Administrative Sciences, Specialist in Physiatry), as the new Chair of the Board. Leena Niemistö has served as a member of Raisio's Board of Directors since 2017.

Leena Niemistö will serve as the Chair of the Board until Raisio's next Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 20 April 2027 in Turku, Finland. Antti Elevuori will continue as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I would like to warmly thank Arto Tiitinen for his long work on Raisio plc's Board of Directors for the company's success," says Leena Niemistö.

At its meeting held on 6 November 2026, the Board of Directors of Raisio plc elected Leena Niemistö as the Chair of the People Committee and Patrik Lundell as a new member of the People Committee. As of 6 November 2026, the members of the People Committee are Leena Niemistö (Chair), Reija Airas and Patrik Lundell.

The Board did not change the composition of the Audit Committee. The members of the Audit Committee are Antti Elevuori (Chairman), Satu Ahomäki and Pekka Tennilä.

In addition, the Board of Directors decided to dissolve the separate M&A Committee. The duties of the Committee will be transferred to the entire Board of Directors.

Raisio plc
Board of Directors

Further information:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board, leena.niemisto@raisio.com

Raisio plc
Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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