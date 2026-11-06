Lime Technologies AB: Lime acquires AI product Trale

6.11.2026 07:50:10 CET | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Investor News

Lime Technologies has acquired 51 per cent of the shares in Norwegian company Supercompany AS, the company behind the AI product Trale. What matters most in an organisation is often said in meetings and conversations, but rarely makes it into the systems. Trale changes that by preparing employees for meetings, documenting and updating relevant customer data based on what is said, and finally analysing the content. The integration with Lime CRM is ready to launch, and the service will also continue to be sold as a standalone product.

Trale launched in early 2025 and now has around NOK 7.5 million in recurring software revenues (ARR), with a customer base of more than 200 companies in Europe. The product is built to handle the languages of the Nordics and Europe with high precision and is adapted to local regulations. With the acquisition, Lime further strengthens its European positioning.

"Trale has had an impressive growth journey in 2026, and when we interviewed their customers, we were struck by how satisfied they are. The product solves one of our customers' biggest challenges: documenting what is said in customer meetings so that the data is actually in the CRM system and creates real value. As a European full-service provider, we are especially happy to acquire really good AI innovation on home ground," says Tommas Davoust, CEO of Lime Technologies.

A separate company, two routes to customers

Supercompany will continue as an independent company, with the founding team remaining in management. Trale will be offered in two ways. Under its own brand, the service targets companies that are not Lime customers, initially with a focus on the Nordics. Existing Lime customers will get to know it as Lime Meeting Assist, a product that will shortly be introduced in all six markets: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany and the Netherlands. Lime Meeting Assist strengthens and complements the existing AI offering by gathering new data for agents and AI chat to work with.

"We're incredibly happy to have Lime on the team, and we felt straight away that it was a really good match. Trale fits perfectly into Lime's offering, which supports customers throughout the whole customer journey. They also have over 35 years of experience developing and distributing software, and established relationships with thousands of companies. For our customers, everything carries on as before. But with Lime behind us, we can grow much faster than we could on our own," says Samuel Nuri, CEO and co-founder of Supercompany.

"The Trale team has a culture and drive that suit us very well, and we want to protect that. We look forward to the company staying a growth engine of its own, while we make the most of the opportunities with our customers and in our markets," says Tommas Davoust.

The acquisition is funded from Lime's own cash. It will not have any significant impact on Lime's growth and profitability in the coming quarters. The agreement gives Lime the right to acquire the remaining shares in Supercompany in 2029.

Contacts

Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech

Tommas Davoust, CEO & Managing Director, +46 (0)73 991 62 12, tommas.davoust@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps companies build better customer relationships through user-friendly and powerful systems. We develop solutions for CRM, ticket management, and AI-driven communication, combined with industry expertise and dedicated support. Founded in 1990, we now have 12 offices across Europe. investors.lime-technologies.com

About Supercompany AS

Supercompany AS develops the AI service Trale, which documents meetings and conversations and makes the content available in the systems companies already use. Trale is used across all departments, from sales and project management to recruitment and development. The company is led by its founders Samuel Nuri (CEO), Brede Kristensen (CTO) and Petter Gundersen (CCO). trale.ai