Alfa Laval AB: Alfa Laval to acquire NAVTOR AS to strengthen the digital offering for the maritime sector

Alfa Laval has today entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NAVTOR AS for 700MUSD (6.85 BSEK) in an all-cash transaction. NAVTOR is a leading software platform supporting e-navigation, vessel-performance solutions and onboard integrated workflows. The acquisition will strengthen Alfa Laval's maritime software position, by creating a comprehensive product portfolio for digital fleet solutions. The transaction is expected to close during quarter 1, 2027, after customary regulatory approvals. The acquisition will be neutral to the Alfa Laval's group margin in the short-term. The transaction will be funded through a combination of own cash and Alfa Laval's existing funding programs.

The acquisition is one of Alfa Laval's most significant transactions to date, establishing Alfa Laval as a leading maritime digital platform. NAVTOR will become part of the Ocean Division, and the NAVTOR platform will be consolidated with the StormGeo and PortChain platforms, that are already part of Alfa Laval's digital fleet solutions portfolio. NAVTOR's e-navigation and performance solutions will give Alfa Laval a strong product position across on-vessel software deployment as well as performance and route optimization across the global fleet.

"With this acquisition, Alfa Laval will expand its digital offering at a time when real-time decision-making is increasingly complex. NAVTOR's technology and strong footprint complement our maritime digital platform and will strengthen the customer offering," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval.

NAVTOR has broad commercial maritime coverage and provides a ship-to-shore ecosystem for vessel owners and operators, making it mission-critical across the digital maritime workflow. Headquartered in Norway, NAVTOR employs 400 people across 13 offices and has a global presence with customers in more than 90 countries across the world. The company was founded in 2011 and has an estimated turnover in 2026 of approximately 194 MUSD (1.89 BSEK).

Following a recent internal review, NAVTOR identified and reported certain compliance matters which resulted in an enhanced internal control- and compliance program. As part of the transaction, cover to protect Alfa Laval for these pre-acquisition liabilities has been deferred.

"The enhanced compliance program is a strong step in the right direction to meet Alfa Laval's standards and requirements, and we have confidence that the issues will be resolved," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval.

Alfa Laval will be sharing further information about the strategic rationale and the transaction at its Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2026, read more here.

This is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:30 AM on 6 November 2026.

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Hanna Jeppsson

External Communications, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 767 77 61 56

hanna.jeppsson@alfalaval.com



About NAVTOR

NAVTOR is dedicated to making shipping simpler, smarter and more sustainable. By continuously identifying industry challenges and developing innovative solutions, NAVTOR helps shipowners and operators improve safety, efficiency and performance.

Through its e-Navigation and vessel-performance solutions, NAVTOR enables safer and more streamlined vessel operations, fleet management and business processes. Its digital products and services help customers make better-informed decisions, optimize performance and stay ahead as the maritime industry navigates the future.



This is Alfa Laval??

Working closely with customers and partners worldwide, Alfa Laval challenges conventional thinking on engineering, quality, and innovation. Together, driving the solutions of the future, inspiring progress towards a more resourceful, less wasteful world.

Alfa Laval is set on creating positive impact in areas that society depends on, including energy, food, water, medicine, maritime transport and offshore operations. As a leading global provider of solutions in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, the company collaborates closely with many industries to optimize efficiency, reduce emissions and increase yields.

Alfa Laval was founded more than 140 years ago, has customers in over 100 countries, employs more than 23,500 people, and annual sales were 69.6 BSEK (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com