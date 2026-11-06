

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimadzu Corporation (SHMZF) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY28.264 billion, or JPY97.82 per share. This compares with JPY23.630 billion, or JPY81.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to JPY281.984 billion from JPY256.342 billion last year.



Shimadzu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY28.264 Bln. vs. JPY23.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY97.82 vs. JPY81.79 last year. -Revenue: JPY281.984 Bln vs. JPY256.342 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 211.21 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 630.000 B



All EPS are Basic



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