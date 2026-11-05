Simon Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Increases Guidance for Full Year 2026 Real Estate FFO Per Share and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
"We delivered another quarter of excellent financial and operational results," said Eli Simon, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Leasing momentum continued, rents and occupancy increased and shopper traffic growth accelerated for the third consecutive quarter, driving robust retailer sales growth across our portfolio. Today, we are once again increasing our full-year 2026 Real Estate FFO per share guidance and raising our quarterly dividend."
Results for the Quarter
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $499.0 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, as compared to $606.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share in 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2026 includes non-cash after-tax losses of $99.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, due to unrealized mark-to-market adjustments attributable to the Klépierre exchangeable bonds and the revaluation of an equity security that became publicly traded during the quarter and is held by one of our unconsolidated Other Platform Investments.
- Real Estate Funds From Operations ("Real Estate FFO") was $1.277 billion, or $3.37 per diluted share as compared to $1.215 billion, or $3.22 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 4.7%.
- Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.172 billion, or $3.09 per diluted share as compared to $1.228 billion, or $3.25 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the $0.27 per diluted share non-cash after-tax losses in the current year period.
- Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 6.6% and portfolio NOI increased 6.7% compared to the prior year period.
Results for the Nine Months
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.462 billion, or $4.51 per diluted share, as compared to $1.576 billion, or $4.83 per diluted share in 2025.
- Real Estate FFO was $3.733 billion, or $9.82 per diluted share as compared to $3.484 billion, or $9.24 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 6.3%.
- FFO was $3.464 billion, or $9.12 per diluted share as compared to $3.421 billion, or $9.07 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Domestic property NOI increased 7.3% and portfolio NOI increased 7.2% compared to the prior year period.
U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics
- Occupancy at September 30, 2026 was 96.5%, a 0.1% increase compared to 96.4% at September 30, 2025.
- Base minimum rent per square foot was $62.75 at September 30, 2026, compared to $59.14 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.1%.
- Reported retailer sales per square foot was $852 for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $742 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.8%.
Dividends
Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.30 for the fourth quarter of 2026. This is an increase of $0.10, or 4.5% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2026.
Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2026.
Common Stock Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 1,137,182 shares of its common stock at an average price of $207.98 per share for a total investment of $236.5 million.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity
During the quarter, the Company completed a two-tranche senior notes offering totaling $800 million. Combined, the two new issues of senior notes had a weighted-average term of 7.7 years and a weighted-average coupon rate of 5.45%.
We also completed seven secured loan transactions totaling approximately $970 million (U.S. dollar equivalent). The weighted-average interest rate on these loans was 6.33%.
As of September 30, 2026, Simon had approximately $9.0 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.3 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.7 billion of available capacity, net of outstanding commercial paper, under its $8.5 billion of total revolving credit facilities.
2026 Guidance
The Company's estimates for net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share and Real Estate FFO per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2026 are included in the table below and are reconciled in the Company's supplemental information. The Company is increasing its outlook for full year 2026 Real Estate FFO per diluted share to $13.30 to $13.40, an increase of $0.10 per diluted share from previous estimates.
Current
Previous
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
Estimated net income attributable to
common stockholders per diluted share
$6.32
$6.42
$6.47
$6.57
Estimated Real Estate FFO per share
$13.30
$13.40
$13.20
$13.30
Conference Call
Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 5, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 12, 2026. To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international +1-412-317-6671) passcode 10212388.
Supplemental Materials and Website
Supplemental information on our third quarter 2026 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.
We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO, Real Estate FFO per share and domestic and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Real Estate FFO is FFO of the operating partnership less other platform investments and loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, in each case, net of tax; and unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Simon believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Simon can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that Simon's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the intensely competitive market environment in the retail real estate industry and the retail industry, including e-commerce, as well as evolving consumer preferences and purchasing habits; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the loss of key management personnel; changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us to the extent impacting our tenants, recessionary pressures, wars, escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, and supply chain disruptions; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities, or inappropriate or unacceptable behavior by visitors, at our properties; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; risks associated with artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence technologies, and the evolving regulatory environment applicable to those technologies; changes in market rates of interest; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; the effects of climate change; environmental liabilities; natural or other disasters; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.
Simon discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. Simon may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, Simon undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 1,681,393
$ 1,452,930
$ 4,969,633
$ 4,199,812
Management fees and other revenues
46,181
36,925
127,203
108,648
Other income
86,982
111,717
265,411
264,583
Total revenue
1,814,556
1,601,572
5,362,247
4,573,043
EXPENSES:
Property operating
180,827
149,811
523,026
426,447
Depreciation and amortization
510,768
338,639
1,429,541
1,005,748
Real estate taxes
126,335
115,400
394,200
328,168
Repairs and maintenance
31,600
25,595
104,487
81,975
Advertising and promotion
35,945
38,645
108,930
109,211
Home and regional office costs
70,349
64,282
207,847
186,912
General and administrative
11,164
16,091
77,468
43,018
Other
43,118
40,195
126,038
106,837
Total operating expenses
1,010,106
788,658
2,971,537
2,288,316
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
804,450
812,914
2,390,710
2,284,727
Interest expense
(287,590)
(242,790)
(844,417)
(702,509)
(Loss) gain due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net
(8,259)
(8,871)
(26,588)
71,636
Income and other tax benefit (expense)
22,565
(15,114)
31,691
(42,584)
Income from unconsolidated entities
152,992
143,916
250,871
297,150
Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and
derivative instrument, net
(129,565)
2,243
(160,602)
(84,977)
Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
10,701
10,398
66,294
794
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
565,294
702,696
1,707,959
1,824,237
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
65,501
95,688
243,788
245,728
Preferred dividends
834
834
2,503
2,503
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 498,959
$ 606,174
$ 1,461,668
$ 1,576,006
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 1.54
$ 1.86
$ 4.51
$ 4.83
Simon Property Group, Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
ASSETS:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 51,263,154
$ 50,946,067
Less - accumulated depreciation
21,829,576
20,701,510
29,433,578
30,244,557
Cash and cash equivalents
569,941
823,147
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
899,587
934,077
Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity
3,980,094
4,362,339
Investment in Klépierre, at equity
1,335,142
1,505,377
Right-of-use assets, net
725,194
755,934
Deferred costs and other assets
2,131,594
1,981,035
Total assets
$ 39,075,130
$ 40,606,466
LIABILITIES:
Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness
$ 28,423,903
$ 28,430,175
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues
1,985,380
1,954,402
Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity
1,789,559
1,739,418
Dividend payable
1,578
2,723
Lease liabilities
724,961
756,539
Other liabilities
740,980
1,017,816
Total liabilities
33,666,361
33,901,073
Commitments and contingencies
Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling
redeemable interests
268,936
233,306
EQUITY:
Stockholders' Equity
Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000
shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):
Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,
796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847
40,205
40,451
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 343,129,947 and
343,060,687 issued and outstanding, respectively
33
33
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000
issued and outstanding
-
-
Capital in excess of par value
12,445,260
12,347,192
Accumulated deficit
(5,352,962)
(4,608,136)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(168,039)
(251,361)
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 20,667,736 and 17,844,817 shares, respectively
(2,879,347)
(2,319,911)
Total stockholders' equity
4,085,150
5,208,268
Noncontrolling interests
1,054,683
1,263,819
Total equity
5,139,833
6,472,087
Total liabilities and equity
$ 39,075,130
$ 40,606,466
Simon Property Group, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 954,138
$ 758,148
$ 2,813,583
$ 2,265,844
Other income
102,772
110,101
311,661
317,108
Total revenue
1,056,910
868,249
3,125,244
2,582,952
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Property operating
207,754
166,804
624,152
499,411
Depreciation and amortization
176,169
152,713
538,544
471,399
Real estate taxes
70,178
50,187
203,887
167,586
Repairs and maintenance
29,408
23,564
78,849
62,531
Advertising and promotion
24,665
20,963
74,683
65,586
Other
63,892
62,078
203,360
180,233
Total operating expenses
572,066
476,309
1,723,475
1,446,746
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
484,844
391,940
1,401,769
1,136,206
Interest expense
(209,537)
(175,580)
(620,114)
(520,944)
Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated
229,636
1,217
229,636
1,217
NET INCOME
$ 504,943
$ 217,577
$ 1,011,291
$ 616,479
Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income
$ 257,552
$ 110,051
$ 516,134
$ 314,298
Our Share of Net Income
247,391
107,526
495,157
302,181
Amortization of Excess Investment (A)
(13,708)
(13,822)
(110,049)
(42,158)
Our Share of Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of,
(114,588)
(722)
(114,588)
(722)
Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B)
$ 119,095
$ 92,982
$ 270,520
$ 259,301
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), our other
platform investments, and our previously held equity investment in The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") up to the October 31, 2025 transaction.
For additional information, see footnote B.
(E) Represents a non-cash gain related to the recapitalization of an unconsolidated property.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Assets:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 21,951,852
$ 22,077,749
Less - accumulated depreciation
10,289,708
9,020,481
11,662,144
13,057,268
Cash and cash equivalents
1,572,520
1,264,619
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
617,183
605,756
Right-of-use assets, net
116,537
108,349
Deferred costs and other assets
690,541
572,826
Total assets
$ 14,658,925
$ 15,608,818
Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:
Mortgages
$ 16,429,166
$ 16,374,773
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue
1,208,444
1,117,855
Lease liabilities
120,242
99,837
Other liabilities
393,534
334,246
Total liabilities
18,151,386
17,926,711
Preferred units
67,450
67,450
Partners' deficit
(3,559,911)
(2,385,343)
Total liabilities and partners' deficit
$ 14,658,925
$ 15,608,818
Our Share of:
Partners' deficit
$ (1,553,567)
$ (1,247,554)
Add: Excess Investment
2,928,745
2,773,173
Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity
$ 1,375,178
$ 1,525,619
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and our other platform investments.
For additional information, see footnote B.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Real Estate FFO
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Consolidated Net Income (D)
$ 565,294
$ 702,696
$ 1,707,959
$ 1,824,237
Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated
properties (2)
506,543
334,409
1,416,977
993,888
Our share of depreciation and amortization from
unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments (2)
122,610
209,612
444,980
626,162
Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(10,701)
(10,398)
(66,294)
(794)
Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in
properties
20,716
(1,231)
8,695
34
Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization
(31,791)
(6,419)
(44,993)
(18,757)
Preferred distributions and dividends
(1,032)
(1,126)
(3,096)
(3,377)
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 1,171,639
$ 1,227,543
$ 3,464,228
$ 3,421,393
FFO of the Operating Partnership (1)
$ 1,171,639
$ 1,227,543
$ 3,464,228
$ 3,421,393
Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax
6,534
6,654
21,669
(53,727)
Other platform investments, net of tax
(1,025)
(16,707)
116,732
30,884
Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net
99,571
(2,243)
130,607
84,977
Real Estate FFO (1)
$ 1,276,719
$ 1,215,247
$ 3,733,236
$ 3,483,527
Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.54
$ 1.86
$ 4.51
$ 4.83
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties
and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling
interests portion of depreciation and amortization (2)
1.58
1.42
4.78
4.25
Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.17)
(0.01)
Diluted FFO per share (1)
$ 3.09
$ 3.25
$ 9.12
$ 9.07
Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax
0.02
0.02
0.06
(0.14)
Other platform investments, net of tax
(0.01)
(0.04)
0.30
0.08
Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net
0.27
(0.01)
0.34
0.23
Real Estate FFO per share (1)
$ 3.37
$ 3.22
$ 9.82
$ 9.24
4.7 %
6.3 %
Details for per share calculations:
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 1,171,639
$ 1,227,543
$ 3,464,228
$ 3,421,393
Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders
(172,285)
(165,045)
(509,237)
(460,136)
Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders
$ 999,354
$ 1,062,498
$ 2,954,991
$ 2,961,257
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
323,371
326,486
324,124
326,429
Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding
55,765
50,713
55,857
50,723
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding
379,136
377,199
379,981
377,152
Basic and Diluted FFO per Share
$ 3.09
$ 3.25
$ 9.12
$ 9.07
Percent Change
-4.9 %
0.6 %
(1)
For the three months ended March 31, 2026, FFO and Diluted FFO per share includes $40.0 million, or $0.10 per share, of accelerated stock compensation expense, of which $8.3 million,
or $0.02 per share, is included in Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share, and $31.7 million, or $0.08 per share, is included in Other platform investments, net of tax.
(2)
The three months ended September 30, 2026 includes $49.8 million, or $0.13 per share, of additional consolidated depreciation and amortization and a $25.2 million, or $0.07 per share, decrease
in amortization of our excess investment in unconsolidated entities, for an increase of $24.6 million, or $0.06 per share, net, as a result of the finalization of TRG purchase accounting.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information
Notes:
(A)
Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.
(B)
The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.
(C)
This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
(D)
Includes our share of:
-
Gain on land sales of $0.0 million and $18.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $1.8 million and $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
-
Straight-line adjustments increased income by $20.8 million and $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $45.7 million and $21.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
-
Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $2.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $3.0 million and $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
SOURCE Simon