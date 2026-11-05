Simon Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Increases Guidance for Full Year 2026 Real Estate FFO Per Share and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We delivered another quarter of excellent financial and operational results," said Eli Simon, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Leasing momentum continued, rents and occupancy increased and shopper traffic growth accelerated for the third consecutive quarter, driving robust retailer sales growth across our portfolio. Today, we are once again increasing our full-year 2026 Real Estate FFO per share guidance and raising our quarterly dividend."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $499.0 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, as compared to $606.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share in 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2026 includes non-cash after-tax losses of $99.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, due to unrealized mark-to-market adjustments attributable to the Klépierre exchangeable bonds and the revaluation of an equity security that became publicly traded during the quarter and is held by one of our unconsolidated Other Platform Investments.

Real Estate Funds From Operations ("Real Estate FFO") was $1.277 billion, or $3.37 per diluted share as compared to $1.215 billion, or $3.22 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 4.7%.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.172 billion, or $3.09 per diluted share as compared to $1.228 billion, or $3.25 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the $0.27 per diluted share non-cash after-tax losses in the current year period.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 6.6% and portfolio NOI increased 6.7% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Nine Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.462 billion, or $4.51 per diluted share, as compared to $1.576 billion, or $4.83 per diluted share in 2025.

Real Estate FFO was $3.733 billion, or $9.82 per diluted share as compared to $3.484 billion, or $9.24 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 6.3%.

FFO was $3.464 billion, or $9.12 per diluted share as compared to $3.421 billion, or $9.07 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property NOI increased 7.3% and portfolio NOI increased 7.2% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy at September 30, 2026 was 96.5%, a 0.1% increase compared to 96.4% at September 30, 2025.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $62.75 at September 30, 2026, compared to $59.14 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.1%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $852 for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $742 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.8%.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.30 for the fourth quarter of 2026. This is an increase of $0.10, or 4.5% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2026.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2026.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 1,137,182 shares of its common stock at an average price of $207.98 per share for a total investment of $236.5 million.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

During the quarter, the Company completed a two-tranche senior notes offering totaling $800 million. Combined, the two new issues of senior notes had a weighted-average term of 7.7 years and a weighted-average coupon rate of 5.45%.

We also completed seven secured loan transactions totaling approximately $970 million (U.S. dollar equivalent). The weighted-average interest rate on these loans was 6.33%.

As of September 30, 2026, Simon had approximately $9.0 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.3 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.7 billion of available capacity, net of outstanding commercial paper, under its $8.5 billion of total revolving credit facilities.

2026 Guidance

The Company's estimates for net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share and Real Estate FFO per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2026 are included in the table below and are reconciled in the Company's supplemental information. The Company is increasing its outlook for full year 2026 Real Estate FFO per diluted share to $13.30 to $13.40, an increase of $0.10 per diluted share from previous estimates.











Current Previous









Low End High End Low End High End Estimated net income attributable to









common stockholders per diluted share $6.32 $6.42 $6.47 $6.57 Estimated Real Estate FFO per share

$13.30 $13.40 $13.20 $13.30

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 5, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 12, 2026. To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international +1-412-317-6671) passcode 10212388.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our third quarter 2026 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO, Real Estate FFO per share and domestic and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Real Estate FFO is FFO of the operating partnership less other platform investments and loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, in each case, net of tax; and unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Simon believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Simon can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that Simon's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the intensely competitive market environment in the retail real estate industry and the retail industry, including e-commerce, as well as evolving consumer preferences and purchasing habits; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the loss of key management personnel; changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us to the extent impacting our tenants, recessionary pressures, wars, escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, and supply chain disruptions; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities, or inappropriate or unacceptable behavior by visitors, at our properties; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; risks associated with artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence technologies, and the evolving regulatory environment applicable to those technologies; changes in market rates of interest; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; the effects of climate change; environmental liabilities; natural or other disasters; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

Simon discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. Simon may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, Simon undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2026 2025

2026 2025











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,681,393 $ 1,452,930

$ 4,969,633 $ 4,199,812 Management fees and other revenues 46,181 36,925

127,203 108,648 Other income 86,982 111,717

265,411 264,583 Total revenue 1,814,556 1,601,572

5,362,247 4,573,043











EXPENSES:









Property operating 180,827 149,811

523,026 426,447 Depreciation and amortization 510,768 338,639

1,429,541 1,005,748 Real estate taxes 126,335 115,400

394,200 328,168 Repairs and maintenance 31,600 25,595

104,487 81,975 Advertising and promotion 35,945 38,645

108,930 109,211 Home and regional office costs 70,349 64,282

207,847 186,912 General and administrative 11,164 16,091

77,468 43,018 Other 43,118 40,195

126,038 106,837 Total operating expenses 1,010,106 788,658

2,971,537 2,288,316











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 804,450 812,914

2,390,710 2,284,727











Interest expense (287,590) (242,790)

(844,417) (702,509) (Loss) gain due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net (8,259) (8,871)

(26,588) 71,636 Income and other tax benefit (expense) 22,565 (15,114)

31,691 (42,584) Income from unconsolidated entities 152,992 143,916

250,871 297,150 Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and









derivative instrument, net (129,565) 2,243

(160,602) (84,977) Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 10,701 10,398

66,294 794











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 565,294 702,696

1,707,959 1,824,237











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 65,501 95,688

243,788 245,728 Preferred dividends 834 834

2,503 2,503











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 498,959 $ 606,174

$ 1,461,668 $ 1,576,006























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.54 $ 1.86

$ 4.51 $ 4.83

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)



September 30, December 31,

2026 2025 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 51,263,154 $ 50,946,067 Less - accumulated depreciation 21,829,576 20,701,510

29,433,578 30,244,557 Cash and cash equivalents 569,941 823,147 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 899,587 934,077 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 3,980,094 4,362,339 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,335,142 1,505,377 Right-of-use assets, net 725,194 755,934 Deferred costs and other assets 2,131,594 1,981,035 Total assets $ 39,075,130 $ 40,606,466





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 28,423,903 $ 28,430,175 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,985,380 1,954,402 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,789,559 1,739,418 Dividend payable 1,578 2,723 Lease liabilities 724,961 756,539 Other liabilities 740,980 1,017,816 Total liabilities 33,666,361 33,901,073





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 268,936 233,306





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 40,205 40,451





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 343,129,947 and



343,060,687 issued and outstanding, respectively 33 33





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 12,445,260 12,347,192 Accumulated deficit (5,352,962) (4,608,136) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168,039) (251,361) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 20,667,736 and 17,844,817 shares, respectively (2,879,347) (2,319,911) Total stockholders' equity 4,085,150 5,208,268 Noncontrolling interests 1,054,683 1,263,819 Total equity 5,139,833 6,472,087 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,075,130 $ 40,606,466

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 2025

2026 2025











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 954,138 $ 758,148

$ 2,813,583 $ 2,265,844 Other income 102,772 110,101

311,661 317,108 Total revenue 1,056,910 868,249

3,125,244 2,582,952











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 207,754 166,804

624,152 499,411 Depreciation and amortization 176,169 152,713

538,544 471,399 Real estate taxes 70,178 50,187

203,887 167,586 Repairs and maintenance 29,408 23,564

78,849 62,531 Advertising and promotion 24,665 20,963

74,683 65,586 Other 63,892 62,078

203,360 180,233 Total operating expenses 572,066 476,309

1,723,475 1,446,746











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 484,844 391,940

1,401,769 1,136,206











Interest expense (209,537) (175,580)

(620,114) (520,944) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated

entities, net (E) 229,636 1,217

229,636 1,217











NET INCOME $ 504,943 $ 217,577

$ 1,011,291 $ 616,479











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 257,552 $ 110,051

$ 516,134 $ 314,298











Our Share of Net Income 247,391 107,526

495,157 302,181 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (13,708) (13,822)

(110,049) (42,158) Our Share of Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of,

or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and

impairment, net (E)









(114,588) (722)

(114,588) (722)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 119,095 $ 92,982

$ 270,520 $ 259,301



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), our other platform investments, and our previously held equity investment in The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") up to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For additional information, see footnote B.





















(E) Represents a non-cash gain related to the recapitalization of an unconsolidated property.









Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30, December 31,

2026 2025 Assets:



Investment properties, at cost $ 21,951,852 $ 22,077,749 Less - accumulated depreciation 10,289,708 9,020,481

11,662,144 13,057,268 Cash and cash equivalents 1,572,520 1,264,619 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 617,183 605,756 Right-of-use assets, net 116,537 108,349 Deferred costs and other assets 690,541 572,826 Total assets $ 14,658,925 $ 15,608,818





Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:



Mortgages $ 16,429,166 $ 16,374,773 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 1,208,444 1,117,855 Lease liabilities 120,242 99,837 Other liabilities 393,534 334,246 Total liabilities 18,151,386 17,926,711





Preferred units 67,450 67,450 Partners' deficit (3,559,911) (2,385,343) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 14,658,925 $ 15,608,818





Our Share of:



Partners' deficit $ (1,553,567) $ (1,247,554) Add: Excess Investment 2,928,745 2,773,173 Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 1,375,178 $ 1,525,619



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and our other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Real Estate FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









September 30,

September 30,









2026

2025

2026

2025























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 565,294

$ 702,696

$ 1,707,959

$ 1,824,237 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties (2)



506,543

334,409

1,416,977

993,888

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments (2) 122,610

209,612

444,980

626,162

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (10,701)

(10,398)

(66,294)

(794)

Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



20,716

(1,231)

8,695

34

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization (31,791)

(6,419)

(44,993)

(18,757)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,032)

(1,126)

(3,096)

(3,377) FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,171,639

$ 1,227,543

$ 3,464,228

$ 3,421,393















































FFO of the Operating Partnership (1)

$ 1,171,639

$ 1,227,543

$ 3,464,228

$ 3,421,393

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 6,534

6,654

21,669

(53,727)

Other platform investments, net of tax (1,025)

(16,707)

116,732

30,884

Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net 99,571

(2,243)

130,607

84,977 Real Estate FFO (1)



$ 1,276,719

$ 1,215,247

$ 3,733,236

$ 3,483,527























Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 1.54

$ 1.86

$ 4.51

$ 4.83

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization (2) 1.58

1.42

4.78

4.25

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.03)

(0.03)

(0.17)

(0.01) Diluted FFO per share (1)



$ 3.09

$ 3.25

$ 9.12

$ 9.07

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 0.02

0.02

0.06

(0.14)

Other platform investments, net of tax (0.01)

(0.04)

0.30

0.08

Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net 0.27

(0.01)

0.34

0.23 Real Estate FFO per share (1)

$ 3.37

$ 3.22

$ 9.82

$ 9.24









4.7 %





6.3 %



























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,171,639

$ 1,227,543

$ 3,464,228

$ 3,421,393 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(172,285)

(165,045)

(509,237)

(460,136) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 999,354

$ 1,062,498

$ 2,954,991

$ 2,961,257























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 323,371

326,486

324,124

326,429 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 55,765

50,713

55,857

50,723 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 379,136

377,199

379,981

377,152























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 3.09

$ 3.25

$ 9.12

$ 9.07 Percent Change



-4.9 %





0.6 %





























(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, FFO and Diluted FFO per share includes $40.0 million, or $0.10 per share, of accelerated stock compensation expense, of which $8.3 million,

or $0.02 per share, is included in Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share, and $31.7 million, or $0.08 per share, is included in Other platform investments, net of tax.











(2) The three months ended September 30, 2026 includes $49.8 million, or $0.13 per share, of additional consolidated depreciation and amortization and a $25.2 million, or $0.07 per share, decrease

in amortization of our excess investment in unconsolidated entities, for an increase of $24.6 million, or $0.06 per share, net, as a result of the finalization of TRG purchase accounting.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $0.0 million and $18.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $1.8 million and $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased income by $20.8 million and $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $45.7 million and $21.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $2.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $3.0 million and $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

SOURCE Simon