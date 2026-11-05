Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington sichert 12 Mrd. USD per Gesetz - jetzt werden Metalle gebraucht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916647 | ISIN: US8288061091 | Ticker-Symbol: SQI
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 09:53
199,30 Euro
-1,29 % -2,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,10202,0010:35
201,20203,1010:35
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simon Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Increases Guidance for Full Year 2026 Real Estate FFO Per Share and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We delivered another quarter of excellent financial and operational results," said Eli Simon, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Leasing momentum continued, rents and occupancy increased and shopper traffic growth accelerated for the third consecutive quarter, driving robust retailer sales growth across our portfolio. Today, we are once again increasing our full-year 2026 Real Estate FFO per share guidance and raising our quarterly dividend."

Results for the Quarter

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $499.0 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, as compared to $606.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share in 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2026 includes non-cash after-tax losses of $99.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, due to unrealized mark-to-market adjustments attributable to the Klépierre exchangeable bonds and the revaluation of an equity security that became publicly traded during the quarter and is held by one of our unconsolidated Other Platform Investments.
  • Real Estate Funds From Operations ("Real Estate FFO") was $1.277 billion, or $3.37 per diluted share as compared to $1.215 billion, or $3.22 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 4.7%.
  • Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.172 billion, or $3.09 per diluted share as compared to $1.228 billion, or $3.25 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the $0.27 per diluted share non-cash after-tax losses in the current year period.
  • Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 6.6% and portfolio NOI increased 6.7% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Nine Months

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.462 billion, or $4.51 per diluted share, as compared to $1.576 billion, or $4.83 per diluted share in 2025.
  • Real Estate FFO was $3.733 billion, or $9.82 per diluted share as compared to $3.484 billion, or $9.24 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 6.3%.
  • FFO was $3.464 billion, or $9.12 per diluted share as compared to $3.421 billion, or $9.07 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Domestic property NOI increased 7.3% and portfolio NOI increased 7.2% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

  • Occupancy at September 30, 2026 was 96.5%, a 0.1% increase compared to 96.4% at September 30, 2025.
  • Base minimum rent per square foot was $62.75 at September 30, 2026, compared to $59.14 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.1%.
  • Reported retailer sales per square foot was $852 for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $742 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 14.8%.

Dividends
Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.30 for the fourth quarter of 2026. This is an increase of $0.10, or 4.5% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2026.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2026.

Common Stock Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 1,137,182 shares of its common stock at an average price of $207.98 per share for a total investment of $236.5 million.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity
During the quarter, the Company completed a two-tranche senior notes offering totaling $800 million. Combined, the two new issues of senior notes had a weighted-average term of 7.7 years and a weighted-average coupon rate of 5.45%.

We also completed seven secured loan transactions totaling approximately $970 million (U.S. dollar equivalent). The weighted-average interest rate on these loans was 6.33%.

As of September 30, 2026, Simon had approximately $9.0 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.3 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.7 billion of available capacity, net of outstanding commercial paper, under its $8.5 billion of total revolving credit facilities.

2026 Guidance
The Company's estimates for net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share and Real Estate FFO per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2026 are included in the table below and are reconciled in the Company's supplemental information. The Company is increasing its outlook for full year 2026 Real Estate FFO per diluted share to $13.30 to $13.40, an increase of $0.10 per diluted share from previous estimates.






Current

Previous






Low End

High End

Low End

High End

Estimated net income attributable to






common stockholders per diluted share

$6.32

$6.42

$6.47

$6.57

Estimated Real Estate FFO per share


$13.30

$13.40

$13.20

$13.30

Conference Call
Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 5, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 12, 2026. To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international +1-412-317-6671) passcode 10212388.

Supplemental Materials and Website
Supplemental information on our third quarter 2026 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO, Real Estate FFO per share and domestic and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Real Estate FFO is FFO of the operating partnership less other platform investments and loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, in each case, net of tax; and unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Simon believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Simon can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that Simon's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the intensely competitive market environment in the retail real estate industry and the retail industry, including e-commerce, as well as evolving consumer preferences and purchasing habits; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the loss of key management personnel; changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us to the extent impacting our tenants, recessionary pressures, wars, escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, and supply chain disruptions; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities, or inappropriate or unacceptable behavior by visitors, at our properties; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; risks associated with artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence technologies, and the evolving regulatory environment applicable to those technologies; changes in market rates of interest; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; the effects of climate change; environmental liabilities; natural or other disasters; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

Simon discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. Simon may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, Simon undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months


For the Nine Months


Ended September 30,


Ended September 30,


2026

2025


2026

2025







REVENUE:






Lease income

$ 1,681,393

$ 1,452,930


$ 4,969,633

$ 4,199,812

Management fees and other revenues

46,181

36,925


127,203

108,648

Other income

86,982

111,717


265,411

264,583

Total revenue

1,814,556

1,601,572


5,362,247

4,573,043







EXPENSES:






Property operating

180,827

149,811


523,026

426,447

Depreciation and amortization

510,768

338,639


1,429,541

1,005,748

Real estate taxes

126,335

115,400


394,200

328,168

Repairs and maintenance

31,600

25,595


104,487

81,975

Advertising and promotion

35,945

38,645


108,930

109,211

Home and regional office costs

70,349

64,282


207,847

186,912

General and administrative

11,164

16,091


77,468

43,018

Other

43,118

40,195


126,038

106,837

Total operating expenses

1,010,106

788,658


2,971,537

2,288,316







OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS

804,450

812,914


2,390,710

2,284,727







Interest expense

(287,590)

(242,790)


(844,417)

(702,509)

(Loss) gain due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net

(8,259)

(8,871)


(26,588)

71,636

Income and other tax benefit (expense)

22,565

(15,114)


31,691

(42,584)

Income from unconsolidated entities

152,992

143,916


250,871

297,150

Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and






derivative instrument, net

(129,565)

2,243


(160,602)

(84,977)

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,






assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

10,701

10,398


66,294

794







CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

565,294

702,696


1,707,959

1,824,237







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

65,501

95,688


243,788

245,728

Preferred dividends

834

834


2,503

2,503







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 498,959

$ 606,174


$ 1,461,668

$ 1,576,006













BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.54

$ 1.86


$ 4.51

$ 4.83

Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)



September 30,

December 31,


2026

2025

ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost

$ 51,263,154

$ 50,946,067

Less - accumulated depreciation

21,829,576

20,701,510


29,433,578

30,244,557

Cash and cash equivalents

569,941

823,147

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net

899,587

934,077

Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity

3,980,094

4,362,339

Investment in Klépierre, at equity

1,335,142

1,505,377

Right-of-use assets, net

725,194

755,934

Deferred costs and other assets

2,131,594

1,981,035

Total assets

$ 39,075,130

$ 40,606,466




LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness

$ 28,423,903

$ 28,430,175

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues

1,985,380

1,954,402

Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity

1,789,559

1,739,418

Dividend payable

1,578

2,723

Lease liabilities

724,961

756,539

Other liabilities

740,980

1,017,816

Total liabilities

33,666,361

33,901,073




Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests

268,936

233,306




EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):






Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847

40,205

40,451




Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 343,129,947 and



343,060,687 issued and outstanding, respectively

33

33




Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding

-

-




Capital in excess of par value

12,445,260

12,347,192

Accumulated deficit

(5,352,962)

(4,608,136)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(168,039)

(251,361)

Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 20,667,736 and 17,844,817 shares, respectively

(2,879,347)

(2,319,911)

Total stockholders' equity

4,085,150

5,208,268

Noncontrolling interests

1,054,683

1,263,819

Total equity

5,139,833

6,472,087

Total liabilities and equity

$ 39,075,130

$ 40,606,466

Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026

2025


2026

2025







REVENUE:






Lease income

$ 954,138

$ 758,148


$ 2,813,583

$ 2,265,844

Other income

102,772

110,101


311,661

317,108

Total revenue

1,056,910

868,249


3,125,244

2,582,952







OPERATING EXPENSES:






Property operating

207,754

166,804


624,152

499,411

Depreciation and amortization

176,169

152,713


538,544

471,399

Real estate taxes

70,178

50,187


203,887

167,586

Repairs and maintenance

29,408

23,564


78,849

62,531

Advertising and promotion

24,665

20,963


74,683

65,586

Other

63,892

62,078


203,360

180,233

Total operating expenses

572,066

476,309


1,723,475

1,446,746







OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS

484,844

391,940


1,401,769

1,136,206







Interest expense

(209,537)

(175,580)


(620,114)

(520,944)

Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated
entities, net (E)

229,636

1,217


229,636

1,217







NET INCOME

$ 504,943

$ 217,577


$ 1,011,291

$ 616,479







Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income

$ 257,552

$ 110,051


$ 516,134

$ 314,298







Our Share of Net Income

247,391

107,526


495,157

302,181

Amortization of Excess Investment (A)

(13,708)

(13,822)


(110,049)

(42,158)

Our Share of Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of,
or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and
impairment, net (E)






(114,588)

(722)


(114,588)

(722)







Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B)

$ 119,095

$ 92,982


$ 270,520

$ 259,301


Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), our other

platform investments, and our previously held equity investment in The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") up to the October 31, 2025 transaction.

For additional information, see footnote B.












(E) Represents a non-cash gain related to the recapitalization of an unconsolidated property.





Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,


2026

2025

Assets:



Investment properties, at cost

$ 21,951,852

$ 22,077,749

Less - accumulated depreciation

10,289,708

9,020,481


11,662,144

13,057,268

Cash and cash equivalents

1,572,520

1,264,619

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net

617,183

605,756

Right-of-use assets, net

116,537

108,349

Deferred costs and other assets

690,541

572,826

Total assets

$ 14,658,925

$ 15,608,818




Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:



Mortgages

$ 16,429,166

$ 16,374,773

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue

1,208,444

1,117,855

Lease liabilities

120,242

99,837

Other liabilities

393,534

334,246

Total liabilities

18,151,386

17,926,711




Preferred units

67,450

67,450

Partners' deficit

(3,559,911)

(2,385,343)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit

$ 14,658,925

$ 15,608,818




Our Share of:



Partners' deficit

$ (1,553,567)

$ (1,247,554)

Add: Excess Investment

2,928,745

2,773,173

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity

$ 1,375,178

$ 1,525,619


Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and our other platform investments.

For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc.
 Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)
 (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Real Estate FFO














For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended






September 30,


September 30,






2026


2025


2026


2025













Consolidated Net Income (D)


$ 565,294


$ 702,696


$ 1,707,959


$ 1,824,237

Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:






















Depreciation and amortization from consolidated









properties (2)



506,543


334,409


1,416,977


993,888


Our share of depreciation and amortization from









unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments (2)

122,610


209,612


444,980


626,162


Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

(10,701)


(10,398)


(66,294)


(794)


Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in









properties



20,716


(1,231)


8,695


34


Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization

(31,791)


(6,419)


(44,993)


(18,757)


Preferred distributions and dividends

(1,032)


(1,126)


(3,096)


(3,377)

FFO of the Operating Partnership


$ 1,171,639


$ 1,227,543


$ 3,464,228


$ 3,421,393

























FFO of the Operating Partnership (1)


$ 1,171,639


$ 1,227,543


$ 3,464,228


$ 3,421,393


Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax

6,534


6,654


21,669


(53,727)


Other platform investments, net of tax

(1,025)


(16,707)


116,732


30,884


Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net

99,571


(2,243)


130,607


84,977

Real Estate FFO (1)



$ 1,276,719


$ 1,215,247


$ 3,733,236


$ 3,483,527













Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:








Diluted net income per share


$ 1.54


$ 1.86


$ 4.51


$ 4.83


Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties









and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated









entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling









interests portion of depreciation and amortization (2)

1.58


1.42


4.78


4.25


Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

(0.03)


(0.03)


(0.17)


(0.01)

Diluted FFO per share (1)



$ 3.09


$ 3.25


$ 9.12


$ 9.07


Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax

0.02


0.02


0.06


(0.14)


Other platform investments, net of tax

(0.01)


(0.04)


0.30


0.08


Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net

0.27


(0.01)


0.34


0.23

Real Estate FFO per share (1)


$ 3.37


$ 3.22


$ 9.82


$ 9.24






4.7 %




6.3 %















Details for per share calculations:





















FFO of the Operating Partnership


$ 1,171,639


$ 1,227,543


$ 3,464,228


$ 3,421,393

Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders


(172,285)


(165,045)


(509,237)


(460,136)

Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders

$ 999,354


$ 1,062,498


$ 2,954,991


$ 2,961,257













Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

323,371


326,486


324,124


326,429

Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding

55,765


50,713


55,857


50,723

Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding

379,136


377,199


379,981


377,152













Basic and Diluted FFO per Share


$ 3.09


$ 3.25


$ 9.12


$ 9.07

Percent Change



-4.9 %




0.6 %















(1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, FFO and Diluted FFO per share includes $40.0 million, or $0.10 per share, of accelerated stock compensation expense, of which $8.3 million,


or $0.02 per share, is included in Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share, and $31.7 million, or $0.08 per share, is included in Other platform investments, net of tax.







(2)

The three months ended September 30, 2026 includes $49.8 million, or $0.13 per share, of additional consolidated depreciation and amortization and a $25.2 million, or $0.07 per share, decrease


in amortization of our excess investment in unconsolidated entities, for an increase of $24.6 million, or $0.06 per share, net, as a result of the finalization of TRG purchase accounting.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information














Notes:

























(A)

Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.














(B)

The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.














(C)

This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.















We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.














(D)

Includes our share of:
























-

Gain on land sales of $0.0 million and $18.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $1.8 million and $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.














-

Straight-line adjustments increased income by $20.8 million and $16.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $45.7 million and $21.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.














-

Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $2.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $3.0 million and $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

SOURCE Simon

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.