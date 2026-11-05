

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $498.959 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $606.174 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $1.814 billion from $1.601 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $498.959 Mln. vs. $606.174 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.814 Bln vs. $1.601 Bln last year.



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