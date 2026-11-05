10x Genomics, Inc.: 10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Recent Updates

Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 1% increase over the corresponding period of 2025.

Began global commercial shipments of Atera, with extraordinary early demand translating into ambitious new research programs spanning discovery, translational and biopharma research.

Introduced Sentira, a cloud analysis platform to help customers turn complex biological datasets into insights, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing for spatial data processing and Anthropic's Claude for agentic AI analysis of single cell data.

"The biggest highlight of the quarter was the start of commercial shipments of Atera. Enthusiasm for the platform has continued to build, and we are incredibly excited to be putting instruments in customers' hands. We were also encouraged with the results across our broader business, driven by continued strength in consumables," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "As biology is entering a new era of AI and data maximalism, 10x is positioned incredibly well to benefit and to be the key enabler of progress going forward."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $149.0 million for the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue increased 1% over the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross margin was 75% for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 67% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower inventory write-downs and changes in product mix.

Operating expenses were $129.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, a 3% decrease from $132.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel and lab equipment expenses, partially offset by higher litigation expenses.

Operating loss was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to operating loss of $32.2 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to net loss of $27.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $575.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

2026 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is raising its full year 2026 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $635 million, versus the previous range of $610 million to $630 million. Excluding the non-recurring license and royalty revenue related to patent litigation settlements in both 2026 and 2025, this represents 4% to 6% growth over full year 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products, services, business strategy, collaborations and opportunities; the commercial launch of, demand for and customer adoption of Atera; the capabilities, availability and expected benefits of Sentira, including its use of third-party accelerated computing and artificial intelligence technologies; the role of artificial intelligence in advancing biological research and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ability to benefit from that trend; continued demand for consumables; and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue, revenue growth and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, estimates, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 12, 2026 and the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Products and services revenue $ 150,210

$ 148,019

$ 449,200

$ 430,999 License and royalty revenue 457

983

3,346

45,794 Revenue (1) 150,667

149,002

452,546

476,793 Cost of products and services revenue (2) 37,740

48,695

120,944

145,957 Gross profit 112,927

100,307

331,602

330,836 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 52,929

57,194

166,567

182,663 Selling, general and administrative (2) 76,055

75,355

221,093

239,517 Gain on settlement -

-

(3,400)

(49,900) Total operating expenses 128,984

132,549

384,260

372,280 Loss from operations (16,057)

(32,242)

(52,658)

(41,444) Other income (expense):













Interest income 5,018

5,199

14,829

13,156 Interest expense -

3

-

- Other income (expense), net (7,437)

(1,165)

(12,139)

3,574 Total other income (expense) (2,419)

4,037

2,690

16,730 Loss before provision for income taxes (18,476)

(28,205)

(49,968)

(24,714) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 949

(733)

858

2,578 Net loss $ (19,425)

$ (27,472)

$ (50,826)

$ (27,292)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.39)

$ (0.22)















Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per

share, basic and diluted 130,805,838

125,502,291

129,570,736

123,965,205

(1) The following table represents total revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial includes the Company's Visium, Xenium and Atera products:







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Instruments













Single Cell $ 3,782

$ 4,927

$ 12,092

$ 16,567 Spatial 3,076

7,072

13,689

24,744 Total instruments revenue 6,858

11,999

25,781

41,311 Consumables













Single Cell 93,139

92,519

270,484

262,416 Spatial 41,188

35,373

124,396

103,017 Total consumables revenue 134,327

127,892

394,880

365,433 Services 9,025

8,128

28,539

24,255 Products and services revenue 150,210

148,019

449,200

430,999 License and royalty revenue 457

983

3,346

45,794 Total revenue $ 150,667

$ 149,002

$ 452,546

$ 476,793

(1) The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Americas













United States* $ 82,093

$ 77,246

$ 240,895

$ 267,555 Americas (excluding United States) 3,849

2,625

10,172

9,044 Total Americas 85,942

79,871

251,067

276,599 Europe, Middle East and Africa 38,753

41,624

115,577

108,253 Asia-Pacific













China 15,216

15,189

46,021

55,242 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 10,756

12,318

39,881

36,699 Total Asia-Pacific 25,972

27,507

85,902

91,941 Total revenue $ 150,667

$ 149,002

$ 452,546

$ 476,793 * Includes license and royalty revenue.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Cost of revenue $ 2,157

$ 2,011

$ 5,911

$ 6,481 Research and development 8,940

11,318

30,168

38,037 Selling, general and administrative 11,999

11,935

35,275

39,067 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 23,096

$ 25,264

$ 71,354

$ 83,585

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)

September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,187

$ 473,966 Marketable securities 49,493

49,443 Accounts receivable, net 55,701

47,013 Other receivables 3,055

35,480 Inventory 64,629

56,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,566

22,208 Total current assets 718,631

684,451 Property and equipment, net 210,239

226,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,759

60,450 Goodwill 6,918

4,511 Intangible assets, net 58,663

62,329 Other noncurrent assets 13,919

2,913 Total assets $ 1,063,129

$ 1,041,365 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,594

$ 12,733 Accrued compensation and related benefits 39,657

42,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,181

39,971 Deferred revenue 22,956

23,902 Operating lease liabilities 11,946

10,985 Contingent consideration, current 12,036

23,363 Total current liabilities 140,370

153,454 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 5,842

1,237 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 63,846

73,376 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 8,530

10,501 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,505

6,471 Total liabilities 225,093

245,039 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock -

- Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,399,254

2,306,690 Accumulated deficit (1,561,417)

(1,510,591) Accumulated other comprehensive income 197

225 Total stockholders' equity 838,036

796,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,063,129

$ 1,041,365

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.