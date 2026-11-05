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WKN: A2PPQJ | ISIN: US88025U1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 1KJ
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 08:56
50,50 Euro
-2,42 % -1,25
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
10X GENOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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10X GENOMICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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50,1752,1710:38
48,72550,7210:35
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
49 Leser
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10x Genomics, Inc.: 10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Recent Updates

  • Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 1% increase over the corresponding period of 2025.
  • Began global commercial shipments of Atera, with extraordinary early demand translating into ambitious new research programs spanning discovery, translational and biopharma research.
  • Introduced Sentira, a cloud analysis platform to help customers turn complex biological datasets into insights, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing for spatial data processing and Anthropic's Claude for agentic AI analysis of single cell data.

"The biggest highlight of the quarter was the start of commercial shipments of Atera. Enthusiasm for the platform has continued to build, and we are incredibly excited to be putting instruments in customers' hands. We were also encouraged with the results across our broader business, driven by continued strength in consumables," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "As biology is entering a new era of AI and data maximalism, 10x is positioned incredibly well to benefit and to be the key enabler of progress going forward."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $149.0 million for the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue increased 1% over the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross margin was 75% for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 67% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower inventory write-downs and changes in product mix.

Operating expenses were $129.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, a 3% decrease from $132.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel and lab equipment expenses, partially offset by higher litigation expenses.

Operating loss was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to operating loss of $32.2 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to net loss of $27.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $575.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

2026 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is raising its full year 2026 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $635 million, versus the previous range of $610 million to $630 million. Excluding the non-recurring license and royalty revenue related to patent litigation settlements in both 2026 and 2025, this represents 4% to 6% growth over full year 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products, services, business strategy, collaborations and opportunities; the commercial launch of, demand for and customer adoption of Atera; the capabilities, availability and expected benefits of Sentira, including its use of third-party accelerated computing and artificial intelligence technologies; the role of artificial intelligence in advancing biological research and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ability to benefit from that trend; continued demand for consumables; and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue, revenue growth and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, estimates, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 12, 2026 and the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Products and services revenue

$ 150,210


$ 148,019


$ 449,200


$ 430,999

License and royalty revenue

457


983


3,346


45,794

Revenue (1)

150,667


149,002


452,546


476,793

Cost of products and services revenue (2)

37,740


48,695


120,944


145,957

Gross profit

112,927


100,307


331,602


330,836

Operating expenses:








Research and development (2)

52,929


57,194


166,567


182,663

Selling, general and administrative (2)

76,055


75,355


221,093


239,517

Gain on settlement

-


-


(3,400)


(49,900)

Total operating expenses

128,984


132,549


384,260


372,280

Loss from operations

(16,057)


(32,242)


(52,658)


(41,444)

Other income (expense):








Interest income

5,018


5,199


14,829


13,156

Interest expense

-


3


-


-

Other income (expense), net

(7,437)


(1,165)


(12,139)


3,574

Total other income (expense)

(2,419)


4,037


2,690


16,730

Loss before provision for income taxes

(18,476)


(28,205)


(49,968)


(24,714)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

949


(733)


858


2,578

Net loss

$ (19,425)


$ (27,472)


$ (50,826)


$ (27,292)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.15)


$ (0.22)


$ (0.39)


$ (0.22)









Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per
share, basic and diluted

130,805,838


125,502,291


129,570,736


123,965,205

(1)

The following table represents total revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial includes the Company's Visium, Xenium and Atera products:




Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Instruments








Single Cell

$ 3,782


$ 4,927


$ 12,092


$ 16,567

Spatial

3,076


7,072


13,689


24,744

Total instruments revenue

6,858


11,999


25,781


41,311

Consumables








Single Cell

93,139


92,519


270,484


262,416

Spatial

41,188


35,373


124,396


103,017

Total consumables revenue

134,327


127,892


394,880


365,433

Services

9,025


8,128


28,539


24,255

Products and services revenue

150,210


148,019


449,200


430,999

License and royalty revenue

457


983


3,346


45,794

Total revenue

$ 150,667


$ 149,002


$ 452,546


$ 476,793

(1)

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):




Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Americas








United States*

$ 82,093


$ 77,246


$ 240,895


$ 267,555

Americas (excluding United States)

3,849


2,625


10,172


9,044

Total Americas

85,942


79,871


251,067


276,599

Europe, Middle East and Africa

38,753


41,624


115,577


108,253

Asia-Pacific








China

15,216


15,189


46,021


55,242

Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

10,756


12,318


39,881


36,699

Total Asia-Pacific

25,972


27,507


85,902


91,941

Total revenue

$ 150,667


$ 149,002


$ 452,546


$ 476,793

* Includes license and royalty revenue.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Cost of revenue

$ 2,157


$ 2,011


$ 5,911


$ 6,481

Research and development

8,940


11,318


30,168


38,037

Selling, general and administrative

11,999


11,935


35,275


39,067

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 23,096


$ 25,264


$ 71,354


$ 83,585

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 526,187


$ 473,966

Marketable securities

49,493


49,443

Accounts receivable, net

55,701


47,013

Other receivables

3,055


35,480

Inventory

64,629


56,341

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,566


22,208

Total current assets

718,631


684,451

Property and equipment, net

210,239


226,711

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,759


60,450

Goodwill

6,918


4,511

Intangible assets, net

58,663


62,329

Other noncurrent assets

13,919


2,913

Total assets

$ 1,063,129


$ 1,041,365

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 21,594


$ 12,733

Accrued compensation and related benefits

39,657


42,500

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

32,181


39,971

Deferred revenue

22,956


23,902

Operating lease liabilities

11,946


10,985

Contingent consideration, current

12,036


23,363

Total current liabilities

140,370


153,454

Contingent consideration, noncurrent

5,842


1,237

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

63,846


73,376

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

8,530


10,501

Other noncurrent liabilities

6,505


6,471

Total liabilities

225,093


245,039

Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock

-


-

Common stock

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

2,399,254


2,306,690

Accumulated deficit

(1,561,417)


(1,510,591)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

197


225

Total stockholders' equity

838,036


796,326

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,063,129


$ 1,041,365

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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