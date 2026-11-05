10x Genomics, Inc.: 10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Recent Updates
- Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 1% increase over the corresponding period of 2025.
- Began global commercial shipments of Atera, with extraordinary early demand translating into ambitious new research programs spanning discovery, translational and biopharma research.
- Introduced Sentira, a cloud analysis platform to help customers turn complex biological datasets into insights, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing for spatial data processing and Anthropic's Claude for agentic AI analysis of single cell data.
"The biggest highlight of the quarter was the start of commercial shipments of Atera. Enthusiasm for the platform has continued to build, and we are incredibly excited to be putting instruments in customers' hands. We were also encouraged with the results across our broader business, driven by continued strength in consumables," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "As biology is entering a new era of AI and data maximalism, 10x is positioned incredibly well to benefit and to be the key enabler of progress going forward."
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Revenue was $150.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $149.0 million for the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue increased 1% over the corresponding period of 2025.
Gross margin was 75% for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to 67% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower inventory write-downs and changes in product mix.
Operating expenses were $129.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, a 3% decrease from $132.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel and lab equipment expenses, partially offset by higher litigation expenses.
Operating loss was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to operating loss of $32.2 million for the corresponding prior year period.
Net loss was $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to net loss of $27.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $575.7 million as of September 30, 2026.
2026 Financial Guidance
10x Genomics is raising its full year 2026 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $635 million, versus the previous range of $610 million to $630 million. Excluding the non-recurring license and royalty revenue related to patent litigation settlements in both 2026 and 2025, this represents 4% to 6% growth over full year 2025.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products, services, business strategy, collaborations and opportunities; the commercial launch of, demand for and customer adoption of Atera; the capabilities, availability and expected benefits of Sentira, including its use of third-party accelerated computing and artificial intelligence technologies; the role of artificial intelligence in advancing biological research and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ability to benefit from that trend; continued demand for consumables; and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue, revenue growth and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, estimates, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 12, 2026 and the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.
Disclosure Information
10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Contacts
Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]
10x Genomics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Products and services revenue
$ 150,210
$ 148,019
$ 449,200
$ 430,999
License and royalty revenue
457
983
3,346
45,794
Revenue (1)
150,667
149,002
452,546
476,793
Cost of products and services revenue (2)
37,740
48,695
120,944
145,957
Gross profit
112,927
100,307
331,602
330,836
Operating expenses:
Research and development (2)
52,929
57,194
166,567
182,663
Selling, general and administrative (2)
76,055
75,355
221,093
239,517
Gain on settlement
-
-
(3,400)
(49,900)
Total operating expenses
128,984
132,549
384,260
372,280
Loss from operations
(16,057)
(32,242)
(52,658)
(41,444)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
5,018
5,199
14,829
13,156
Interest expense
-
3
-
-
Other income (expense), net
(7,437)
(1,165)
(12,139)
3,574
Total other income (expense)
(2,419)
4,037
2,690
16,730
Loss before provision for income taxes
(18,476)
(28,205)
(49,968)
(24,714)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
949
(733)
858
2,578
Net loss
$ (19,425)
$ (27,472)
$ (50,826)
$ (27,292)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.15)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.39)
$ (0.22)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per
130,805,838
125,502,291
129,570,736
123,965,205
(1)
The following table represents total revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial includes the Company's Visium, Xenium and Atera products:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Instruments
Single Cell
$ 3,782
$ 4,927
$ 12,092
$ 16,567
Spatial
3,076
7,072
13,689
24,744
Total instruments revenue
6,858
11,999
25,781
41,311
Consumables
Single Cell
93,139
92,519
270,484
262,416
Spatial
41,188
35,373
124,396
103,017
Total consumables revenue
134,327
127,892
394,880
365,433
Services
9,025
8,128
28,539
24,255
Products and services revenue
150,210
148,019
449,200
430,999
License and royalty revenue
457
983
3,346
45,794
Total revenue
$ 150,667
$ 149,002
$ 452,546
$ 476,793
(1)
The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Americas
United States*
$ 82,093
$ 77,246
$ 240,895
$ 267,555
Americas (excluding United States)
3,849
2,625
10,172
9,044
Total Americas
85,942
79,871
251,067
276,599
Europe, Middle East and Africa
38,753
41,624
115,577
108,253
Asia-Pacific
China
15,216
15,189
46,021
55,242
Asia-Pacific (excluding China)
10,756
12,318
39,881
36,699
Total Asia-Pacific
25,972
27,507
85,902
91,941
Total revenue
$ 150,667
$ 149,002
$ 452,546
$ 476,793
* Includes license and royalty revenue.
(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cost of revenue
$ 2,157
$ 2,011
$ 5,911
$ 6,481
Research and development
8,940
11,318
30,168
38,037
Selling, general and administrative
11,999
11,935
35,275
39,067
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 23,096
$ 25,264
$ 71,354
$ 83,585
10x Genomics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 526,187
$ 473,966
Marketable securities
49,493
49,443
Accounts receivable, net
55,701
47,013
Other receivables
3,055
35,480
Inventory
64,629
56,341
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,566
22,208
Total current assets
718,631
684,451
Property and equipment, net
210,239
226,711
Operating lease right-of-use assets
54,759
60,450
Goodwill
6,918
4,511
Intangible assets, net
58,663
62,329
Other noncurrent assets
13,919
2,913
Total assets
$ 1,063,129
$ 1,041,365
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 21,594
$ 12,733
Accrued compensation and related benefits
39,657
42,500
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
32,181
39,971
Deferred revenue
22,956
23,902
Operating lease liabilities
11,946
10,985
Contingent consideration, current
12,036
23,363
Total current liabilities
140,370
153,454
Contingent consideration, noncurrent
5,842
1,237
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
63,846
73,376
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
8,530
10,501
Other noncurrent liabilities
6,505
6,471
Total liabilities
225,093
245,039
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
2,399,254
2,306,690
Accumulated deficit
(1,561,417)
(1,510,591)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
197
225
Total stockholders' equity
838,036
796,326
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,063,129
$ 1,041,365
SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.