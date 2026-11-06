

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 3-day low of 1.0944 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.0993.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound dropped to 4-day lows of 1.3394 and 211.31 from early highs of 1.3464 and 212.46, respectively.



The pound edged down to 0.8353 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8334.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the franc, 1.32 against the greenback, 210.00 against the yen and 0.84 against the euro.



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