TCL CSOT Begins Equipment Move-In at Its t8 Production Line

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT's t8 8.6-generation Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) production line in Guangzhou had entered the equipment move-in phase on October 31. With core production equipment now moving into the facility, the world's first 8.6-generation IJP OLED production line has entered the final phase before expected mass production in 2027. The announcement was made at a ceremony attended by TCL CSOT executives and suppliers.

"The move-in of the first piece of core production equipment marks the t8 project's transition to the equipment installation and commissioning phase," said Feng Zhang, Senior Vice President of TCL CSOT. "This is one of the most advanced facilities of its kind, and installing the state-of-the-art equipment will be a true test of our ability to work with our partners to expand current technical limits. We look forward to working closely with our partners to take on these challenges as we establish t8 as a new benchmark for safety, quality, and efficiency."

Representing a major strategic investment in the next generation of display technology, the t8 project will play a key role in driving future display development through IJP OLED. With a total investment of approximately RMB 29.5 billion and a designed monthly processing capacity of approximately 22,500 glass substrates (8.6-generation, approximately 2,290 mm × 2,620 mm), the production line will primarily produce displays for tablets, laptops, and monitors, with scope to expand into flexible and foldable displays. Following the start of construction on September 16, 2025, the main factory structure was topped out in just 226 days. Equipment move-in at t8 marks the project's entry into the final phase before mass production. The project will now proceed through production line installation, integrated commissioning of power systems, and process validation, with mass production expected in the fourth quarter of 2027.

IJP OLED uses an inkjet printing process to deposit organic light-emitting materials onto glass substrates with greater precision through a process known as on-demand deposition. Compared with traditional vacuum thermal evaporation (VTE), IJP achieves higher material utilization for greener, more efficient production, and is widely recognized as a key technological pathway for next-generation displays.

"From a single drop of ink and a small prototype to our G5.5 line (t12) in Wuhan becoming the world's first IJP OLED mass production line, and now the move-in at our G8.6 production line in Guangzhou, TCL CSOT has spent the past 13 years bringing IJP OLED from the laboratory to the production line. Equipment move-in at t8 marks the start of the final stretch before mass production," said Weiran Cao, General Manager of IJP-OLED Middle Platform of TCL CSOT.

As the t8 project progresses towards mass production, TCL CSOT will continue to drive wider adoption of the industry-leading IJP OLED technology and further expand the sizes and applications of its OLED portfolio, delivering advanced displays and improved experiences for customers and end users worldwide.

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