Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Trinity Silver Corp. (TSXV: TOM) (OTCQB: TOMXF) (FSE: 5D5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 10, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved for filing the Company's previously announced option agreement dated effective July 31, 2026 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to four mining exploitation concessions known as the Juan Godoy property, located over the historic Chañarcillo silver mine in the Atacama region of northern Chile (the "Property"). The Company's subsidiary, Metales de Chile SpA, a Chilean company, entered into the Agreement with Sociedad Legal Minera Juan Godoy Una de la Sierra Chañarcillo (the "Optionor"), an arm's length party.

Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property for total consideration of USD $10-million in cash, payable as follows:

USD $150,000 upon execution of the Agreement and delivery of pending documentation (paid);

USD $300,000 on or before the date that is 12 months from the effective date of the Agreement;

USD $750,000 on or before the date that is 24 months from the effective date of the Agreement;

USD $1-million on or before the date that is 36 months from the effective date of the Agreement; and

USD $7.8-million on or before the date that is 48 months from the effective date of the Agreement.

If an act of God or event of force majeure occurs, the Company may request a one-year extension of the option term before the third anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement by paying USD $2-million, which is creditable against the final USD $7.8-million installment.

Upon exercise of the option, the Company will hold a 100% interest in the Property, subject to a royalty in favour of the Optionor equal to the greater of: (i) a minimum royalty of USD $200 per year, payable from the calendar year following exercise of the option; and (ii) a 2.0% net smelter return royalty, payable only from the commencement of commercial production. The royalty is payable for the longer of 100 years from exercise of the option and 70 years from the start of commercial production.

During the term of the Agreement, any new mining concessions applied for within the area of interest, which extends 500 metres outward from the external perimeter of the mining concessions covered by the Agreement, must be applied for in the name and for the benefit of the Optionor. Mining rights staked or acquired by the Optionor within that area, including at the Company's request, are included within the terms of the Agreement. The Company did not hold any mining claims within the area of interest before the effective date of the Agreement. If the option terminates without being exercised, the Company and its related parties are prohibited from staking or acquiring mining concessions within the area of interest for three years following termination. These restrictions cease upon exercise of the option. Following exercise of the option, the area of interest will remain relevant solely for the purposes of the 2.0% net smelter return royalty and the requirement that any transfer of mining concessions within the area of interest include all such concessions, with the transferee assuming all royalty obligations. Following exercise of the option, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the applicable conditions and prior TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, if required, the Company has also agreed to acquire two real estate lots held by the Optionor in the area of interest, totalling 170 hectares, for total consideration of USD $40,000.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Agreement. The Agreement remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, pending one final document expected shortly.

About Nueva Chañarcillo

Nueva Chañarcillo is located approximately 65 kilometres south of Copiapó in Chile's Atacama Region. Trinity is advancing the Project under the option arrangements announced on 10 August 2026. The tailings assessment forms part of the Company's evaluation of historical mine material and the Project's broader silver exploration potential.

About Trinity Silver Corp.

Trinity Silver Corp. (TSXV: TOM) is a mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of precious and base metals projects. Its strategy is to acquire and evaluate projects through systematic exploration and technical assessment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to: the exercise of the option, the making of the remaining option payments, the acquisition of the real estate lots and the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include: the Company's ability to obtain financing to make the remaining option payments; the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; title and permitting risks; and the risks inherent in mineral exploration.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322778