Eight-hole drilling program completed across priority exploration areas; assay results to inform future exploration planning

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) (FSE: 5GP) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 reverse-circulation drilling program at the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

The Company completed a total of eight drill holes, TR-P01 through TR-P08, totaling approximately 3,435 feet (1,047.0 metres). The program marks an important operational milestone in Americore's systematic exploration and technical evaluation of the silver-mineralized system. Drill targets were selected using historical drilling information, geological interpretation, silver mineralization patterns, the three-dimensional geological model and field-access considerations.

The program was designed to generate new geological and analytical information that can be integrated with the existing Trinity database, refine the Company's understanding of the mineralized system and help prioritize areas for future exploration. No assay results are being reported in this news release.

2026 Drill Program Highlights

Completion of eight reverse-circulation drill holes (TR-P01 through TR-P08) at Trinity.

Approximately 3,435 feet (1,047.0 metres) of total drilling completed.

Final hole depths ranged from approximately 250 feet to 560 feet.

Priority exploration areas around the historical Trinity pit and other locations were selected to improve geological understanding and evaluate continuity.

The new drill information will be integrated with the historical database and three-dimensional geological interpretation to guide subsequent technical work.

Assay results will be reported when available and following technical review.

The Trinity Silver Project is located in Pershing County, Nevada. Figure 1 provides the regional location of the Project for geographic context.

Figure 1. Regional location of the Trinity Silver Project, Pershing County, Nevada.

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Completed Drill Holes

Final depths reported from the field drilling program are summarized below. The table reports drilling footage only and does not represent mineralized intervals.

Drill Hole Final Depth (ft) Final Depth (m) TR-P01 250 76.2 TR-P02 525 160.0 TR-P03 525 160.0 TR-P04 265 80.8 TR-P05 400 121.9 TR-P06 450 137.2 TR-P07 460 140.2 TR-P08 560 170.7 TOTAL 3,435 1,047.0

Note: Final depths are based on field drilling records provided by the site team.

Samples and Analytical Program

Samples from the 2026 drill program have been shipped to American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada, for analysis. Assay results will be reported when available and following technical review.

Drill-Hole Location Map

Figure 2. Approximate locations of TR-P01 through TR-P08, Trinity Silver Project, Pershing County, Nevada. Collar locations shown are based on the working field coordinates used for the 2026 drilling program.

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Advancing Geological Understanding and Exploration Planning

The 2026 program was developed to build on Trinity's historical exploration database by collecting modern drill information from selected portions of the mineralized system. Hole locations and planned depths were reviewed in the context of historical drilling, interpreted lithological and structural relationships, and the current geological model. Where appropriate, final hole depths were adjusted in the field so that drilling remained focused on the intended geological objective.

The completed holes provide a new set of observations that will be evaluated alongside the historical drill data and existing three-dimensional model. That work will be used to refine the geological interpretation, assess continuity and determine which areas warrant additional follow-up. Any future conclusions regarding Mineral Resources will require consideration of analytical results, geological continuity, data quality and subsequent resource-estimation work.

Field Program





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CEO Commentary - Building Momentum at Trinity

"Completing our eight-hole drilling program represents an important milestone as we advance the Trinity Silver Project and build on its substantial historical exploration database," said Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer of Americore. "Our strategy is to systematically evaluate Trinity's silver potential through targeted drilling, modern geological interpretation and disciplined technical work. With drilling now complete, our attention turns to the assay results and integrating new observations with our existing geological model. Those findings will help determine where we focus the next phase of exploration. We look forward to updating shareholders as the technical evaluation progresses."

Americore intends to report assay results when available and after the Company's technical review. The findings will be considered alongside historical information to guide potential future exploration, subject to technical results and available resources.

Data Verification

The Qualified Person reviewed the field drilling records, reported final hole depths, working collar coordinates and supporting geological information used in preparing this news release. Final drilling depths were checked against the daily field records provided by the site team. Collar locations shown in Figure 2 are based on the working field coordinates used during the 2026 program and have not been independently surveyed by the Qualified Person. No assay results are reported in this news release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Claudia Elena Olvera Prado, MAusIMM, QP Member in Mining and Ore Reserves of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA). Ms. Olvera Prado is a consultant to Americore Resources Corp.

About Americore Resources Corp.

Americore Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is pursuing systematic exploration and technical evaluation to assess the project's silver potential and identify opportunities for continued exploration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the timing and reporting of analytical results, future geological interpretation, potential follow-up drilling and ongoing technical evaluation of the Trinity Silver Project. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among other things, laboratory turnaround times, exploration results, geological interpretation, access, permitting, contractor availability, financing and other risks inherent in mineral exploration. There can be no assurance that the 2026 drilling program will support any increase in Mineral Resources or lead to additional exploration success. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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