Drill program moves Trinity from technical planning into active exploration

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) (FSE: 5GP) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling will commence this week at its Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program marks the transition from geological modelling and drill planning to active drilling at the past-producing silver project.

Trinity has a previously reported historical estimate of approximately 36 million silver-equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), as disclosed in the Company's December 4, 2025, news release. This historical estimate provides context for the scale of the mineralized system as Americore undertakes new drilling and continues its technical evaluation of the project.

Drilling is designed to generate new geological and assay data to refine the Company's understanding of the silver mineralization and guide future work.

"Starting drilling this week is an important milestone for Americore and our shareholders," said Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer. "We are putting our geological work and planning into action at Trinity. Our focus now is on running a well-managed program, generating new results and using that information to guide the project's next stage of exploration."

Moving Trinity Forward

The program brings together Americore's geological interpretation, modelling and field planning, moving that work into active exploration on the ground.

Information collected during drilling will be assessed alongside the existing project database to refine the geological model, inform ongoing resource evaluation and help prioritize subsequent exploration.

The Company intends to provide updates as drilling progresses and release assay results following receipt and technical review.

Historical Estimate

The approximately 36 million ounces AgEq figure comes from SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc.'s report for Liberty Silver Corp., effective December 20, 2012, titled "Updated Technical Report on Resources, Trinity Silver Project, Pershing County, Nevada." It represents a historical inferred estimate incorporating silver, lead and zinc values.





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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Claudia Elena Olvera Prado, MAusIMM, a QP Member in Mining and Ore Reserves of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA), who is a geological consultant to Americore Resources Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Americore Resources Corp.

Americore Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is pursuing systematic exploration and technical evaluation to assess Trinity's silver potential and build shareholder value.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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