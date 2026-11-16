Santiago, Chile--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Trinity Silver Corp. (TSXV: TOM) (OTCQB: TOMXF) (FSE: 5D5) ("Trinity" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Nueva Chañarcillo Silver Project in Chile's Atacama Region. The Company's upcoming exploration programme will target extensions to the historical Constancia and Hundimiento mines at Chañarcillo. Exploration will also target a series of geophysical anomalies identified by Trinity's recent drone magnetic survey. An initial drilling program has now been completed on a peripheral target identified by Atna Resources.

Highlights

A total of seven diamond drill holes for 709 metres has tested a peripheral silver zone that lies outside the historical mine workings. Initial assay results are expected in early December.

A new bulk sample has been completed on historical tailings. Earlier auger sampling completed by the Company averaged 55 g/t silver. Bulk sampling results are expected towards the end of December.

Since acquiring Nueva Chañarcillo in August, the Company has now completed; site geological mapping, a drone topography survey, a drone aeromagnetic survey, initial auger sampling of the tailings dam, bulk sampling of the tailings dam, 3D reconstruction of historic mine workings, and an initial diamond core drilling programme. The next phase of exploration will target the historical Constancia and Hundimiento mines, as well as recently identified geophysical targets.

Management Commentary:

Thomas Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Silver, commented "Since acquiring Nueva Chañarcillo in August, we have made tremendous progress in advancing our understanding of the project. In just a few months, we have completed extensive geological and geophysical work, an initial diamond drilling programme and two phases of tailings sampling.

We are now particularly excited to turn our attention to the historic Constancia and Hundimiento mines, which formed part of one of the world's great silver-producing districts. With a growing body of modern exploration data and a number of compelling targets identified, we believe we are well positioned to systematically explore the significant potential of Nueva Chañarcillo."

Initial assays from peripheral target expected early December

Trinity has recently completed seven diamond core drill holes totalling 709 metres. This was targeting an historical drill result of 2 metres at 2,390 g/t silver from 58 metres down hole. All seven drill holes targeted a shallow new mineralised zone that management interprets to lie outside the historical mine workings. Trinity expects to receive initial assays at the beginning of December.

Test pit excavated in the historical silver tailings

Trinity has excavated a bulk sample test pit on the historic tailings. The earlier shallow auger programme returned 37 to 82 g/t silver, averaging 55 g/t across 39 primary samples collected from the upper approximately 1.5 metres of the tailings. Initial results from this second phase of tailings sampling are expected in late December. A metallurgical sample will then be prepared to establish the economic viability of the tailings.

Upcoming exploration programme at the historical Constancia and Hundimiento mines

Drilling. The company is currently planning a significant drill programme targeting extensions to mineralisation at the historic Constancia and Hundimiento mines at Chañarcillo

Induced polarisation. Trinity is in the process of designing an IP survey. The survey will measure chargeability and resistivity to help trace possible sulphide bearing structures and geological contacts beneath cover.

Gravity. The Company is designing a ground gravity survey across the project concessions. Gravity measurements would help distinguish buried rock bodies with different densities and test contacts suggested by the magnetic data.

About Nueva Chañarcillo

Nueva Chañarcillo lies approximately 65 kilometres south of Copiapó in Chile's Atacama Region. Trinity is advancing the project under the option arrangements announced on 10 August 2026. The property covers the area associated with Juan Godoy's original 1832 discovery and principal mine workings in the wider Chañarcillo district.

Published historical literature, including Sillitoe (2007), attributes more than 100 million ounces of historical silver production to the wider district. Atna drilled 19 reverse-circulation holes at Chañarcillo in 2002 and reported the C02-R11 result in its 21 October 2002 announcement. Trinity has not independently verified the historical production figures, drill assay or underlying sampling and analytical procedures. A current mineral resource or mineral reserve has yet to be established.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, P.Eng., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Trinity Silver Corp.

Trinity Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the Nueva Chañarcillo silver project and the El Nevado gold and silver project in Chile, together with the Silver-1 project in Ecuador.

Forward-looking information

This release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. It includes management's interpretation of a potential satellite silver zone and its relationship to historical workings, possible correlations between holes, expected assay timing, proposed geophysical surveys and radiometric interpretation, target selection, possible further drilling, tailings sampling and metallurgical testing.

These statements reflect management's expectations as at the release date and assume the availability of funding, site access, approvals, contractors, qualified personnel, suitable geophysical data and laboratory capacity, together with the maintenance of project option rights. Actual results and timing may differ materially. Historical mine plans may be incomplete, drilling may fail to reproduce historical grades, assays may change the geological interpretation, and magnetic, gravity, IP or radiometric anomalies may have causes unrelated to mineralisation. Tailings samples may be unrepresentative, and metallurgical testing may yield lower recoveries than anticipated.

Further risks are described in Trinity's public filings on SEDAR+. Readers should place no undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes to update it only as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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