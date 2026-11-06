

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail trade volume decreased in September after rebounding in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Retail sales dropped 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in September, reversing August's 0.4 percent increase. Economists had expected only a 0.1 percent slight fall.



Sales of non-food products dropped 1.2 percent, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco were 0.3 percent lower. Meanwhile, automotive fuel in specialized stores increased 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, the growth in retail sales moderated to 0.4 percent in September from 1.3 percent a month ago.



In the EU, total retail trade contracted 0.6 percent monthly, while it grew 1.9 percent from last year.



Among member states, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Germany, Romania, and Portugal, while the highest rises were seen in Luxembourg, Slovakia, and Malta.



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