

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Worries about the Democrat's election victory leading to stricter regulation of AI triggered massive selloff in global markets. Markets also worried about the monthly payrolls data from the U.S. due on Friday morning. Markets expect the U.S. economy to have added 65 thousand jobs in October.



Wall Street Futures are directionless after a massive tech-led rout on Thursday. European markets are trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a deeply negative note. Japan's Nikkei 225 as well as South Korea's KOSPI erased more than 6 percent in Friday's trading.



Safe-haven demand helped the six-currency Dollar Index rally close to half a percent. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil prices have edged down from the flatline. Gold retreated amidst the dollar's rebound. Cryptocurrencies also plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,066.60, down 0.88% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,374.20, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 25,871.17, down 1.74% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,598.99, down 1.70% France's CAC 40 at 8,092.94, down 1.37% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,158.55, down 1.17% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 57,389.00, down 6.04% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,020.80, down 0.49% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,649.18, down 1.10% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,481.86, down 1.27% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,059.69, down 6.02%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.02, up 0.47% EUR/USD at 1.1174, down 0.40% GBP/USD at 1.3384, down 0.59% USD/JPY at 158.29, up 0.38% USD/CHF at 0.8186, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6869, down 0.89%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.839%, up 0.19% Germany at 3.2352%, down 0.34% France at 4.789%, down 0.08% U.K. at 5.1574%, up 0.37% Japan at 2.636%, down 4.80%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $98.22, down 0.07% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $90.73, up 0.23% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,075.05, down 0.93% Silver Futures (Dec) at $51.95, down 0.81%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $76,051.09, down 5.17% Ethereum at $2,235.04, down 7.50% BNB at $693.31, down 3.12% XRP at $1.20, down 9.02% Solana at $90.03, down 6.74%



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