Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (TriStar or the Company) provides an update on the legal proceedings relating to the environmental licensing of its 100%-owned Castelo de Sonhos gold project (CDS or the Project) in Pará State, Brazil.

As announced in the Company's press release dated August 6, 2025, the Federal Prosecutor's Office (MPF) of Brazil filed a Civil Public Action before the Federal Court of Pará (the Court) against the State Environmental Secretariat of Pará (SEMAS/PA) and Mineração Castelo dos Sonhos S.A. (MCDS), the wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary of the Company which holds the Castelo do Sonhos Project, seeking the annulment of the preliminary environmental license (the LP) for the Castelo de Sonhos Project until an Indigenous component study (ECI) is conducted, and a free, prior and informed consultation (FPIC) process is carried out with Indigenous communities.

On November 4, 2026, the Court issued an interim ruling (the Ruling) that provides that SEMAS/PA and MCDS will have to make submissions to the Court to demonstrate the sufficiency of the environmental licensing and the completion of the ECI and FPIC before the construction or operating licenses can be issued. While the Ruling constitutes a provisional suspension of the LP it has not been cancelled, and the Ruling expressly permits the continuation of technical studies, environmental work and administrative activities associated with advancing the Project, while establishing a process to address outstanding matters relating to Indigenous consultation and environmental licensing.

Importantly, the ruling does not prevent TriStar from proceeding with its planned Feasibility Study or undertaking the technical and environmental work required to advance Castelo de Sonhos. The Company anticipates that a full resolution of the Civil Public Action, can be completed concurrently with Feasibility Study, and should not have an adverse impact on the Project development timeline.

"We view this ruling as a major step forward for Castelo de Sonhos because it provides clarity on advancing the Project," said Nick Appleyard, President and CEO of TriStar Gold. "We have consistently sought a practical resolution to the issues, and this ruling establishes a process through which those matters can be addressed while allowing us to continue our work."

"Our objective remains to advance the Feasibility Study and the additional environmental and consultation requirements in parallel. With the Feasibility Study expected to take approximately two years, we believe there is an opportunity to make substantial progress on these matters within the same timeframe."

Key Highlights

Project advancement can continue: The Court expressly permits the continuation of technical and environmental studies, submission of technical documentation and administrative activities associated with the licensing process.

Feasibility Study remains on track for advancement: The ruling does not restrict the Company's ability to undertake the engineering, technical and environmental work required for the planned Feasibility Study.

Clear process for Indigenous consultation: The Court has directed the preparation of an ECI and the implementation of an FPIC process, with the participation of the relevant Brazilian authorities.

Preliminary License not cancelled: The Court ordered a provisional suspension of the effects of the existing LP rather than its cancellation. The suspension prevents the issuance of mine installation or operating authorizations based on that license pending further judicial determination.

Parallel work programs: Based on the Court ruling, TriStar intends to advance its Feasibility Study and the required environmental and Indigenous consultation processes concurrently and does not anticipate an adverse impact on Project development timelines.

Advancing the Feasibility Study

TriStar's immediate development priority remains the completion of a Feasibility Study for Castelo de Sonhos.

The Company anticipates that the Feasibility Study will, subject to financing, require approximately two years to complete and will include updated mineral resource and reserve calculations, project engineering, metallurgical and geotechnical investigations, environmental studies and other technical work necessary to support future project development.

In parallel, TriStar intends to work with the appropriate Brazilian authorities to advance the Indigenous Component Study and consultation process. The Company currently anticipates that the ECI could be completed concurrently with the Feasibility Study, subject to the applicable regulatory procedures and the involvement of relevant stakeholders.

Next Steps

TriStar will continue preparations for the Feasibility Study while working with its legal and environmental advisers and the relevant Brazilian authorities to address the requirements established by the Court.

The ruling requires the Company and SEMAS/PA provide additional technical information and evidence of steps taken to address the identified matters within 60 business days of formal notification. The Court clarified that this period is intended for the presentation of documents and does not constitute a deadline for concluding the Indigenous consultation process, which will follow the procedures specific to the communities concerned.

The Company remains committed to responsible project development, constructive stakeholder engagement and compliance with applicable Brazilian environmental and regulatory requirements and will also consider all of its legal options.

About TriStar Gold Inc.

TriStar Gold Inc. is a mineral development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. The Company is focused on progressing the Project through feasibility and towards development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the advancement and timing of the Feasibility Study, the anticipated duration of the Indigenous Component Study, the continuation of technical and environmental work, the resolution of legal and regulatory matters, and the future development of Castelo de Sonhos. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including judicial decisions, regulatory requirements, stakeholder consultation processes, technical results, financing availability and other factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322846