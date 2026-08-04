Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Tristar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") today reaffirms its continued commitment to respecting Indigenous rights, culture, and territories and announces its willingness to seek a solution that respects all parties' rights and provide a measure of transparency, good faith, and long-term legal certainty.

TriStar reiterates its clear commitment that the Company has not and will not undertake any mineral exploration or mining activities on Indigenous lands. TriStar will not interfere in any way with Indigenous territories, cultural heritage, traditional practices, or the rights of Indigenous communities.

Please see the Company's August 6, 2025, press release for details of a Civil Public Action (ACP) regarding the Environmental Licence for the Company's Castelo Do Sonhos gold project. Details of the case are in the Company's September 26, 2025, and December 3, 2025, press releases. Please also see TriStar press release of March 17, 2026, for specifics of the formal response filed by TriStar.

"Our objective has always been to build a project that respects both the law and the rights of Indigenous peoples, and we believe we have achieved this," said Nick Appleyard, TriStar's CEO and President. "The aim has always been to resolve this matter through constructive dialogue and mutual respect. A negotiated solution can provide lasting legal certainty for the project while safeguarding Indigenous rights and allowing all parties to move forward with confidence. The ACP's actions against the Company have resulted in a significant reduction in our community investment and in our staffing, and a deferral in the jobs growth that project development will bring."

The Company maintains that the Castelo de Sonhos Project has been designed to comply with all applicable environmental and regulatory requirements. The Company also reiterates its longstanding commitment to respecting the rights, culture, and territories of Indigenous peoples.

TriStar believes that a collaborative and transparent approach is in the best interests of all parties and remains committed to working constructively with the Indigenous communities, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders to achieve a lasting solution to the current lawsuit this year.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Nick Appleyard

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include, the Company's expectations regarding the outcome of the Civil Public Action referenced above, as well as the related injunction application. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include the ongoing litigation process, and legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307860

Source: TriStar Gold Inc.