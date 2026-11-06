

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Melania Trump gathered leaders from Russia and Ukraine at the White House Thursday. The occasion is believed to mark the first time in American history that a First Lady has personally brought representatives of two nations actively at war together to the White House for diplomacy.



The unprecedented gathering united key officials from both nations who played instrumental roles in establishing the ceasefire in the Ukrainian region of Oleshky.



Late last month, Melania Trump brokered a 6-day ceasefire in southern Ukraine, including Oleshky, allowing humanitarian operations to re-start, deliver food and medicine, and evacuate residents.



'Now, we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people. Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire. Let us see Oleshky as a spark in a world of darkness, capable of illuminating the best in humanity. Build a powerful flame of peace, visible to the world. Ignite hope, foster cooperation, and brighten a path toward lasting peace,' said the First Lady.



Melania Trump detailed her role as Exclusive Intermediary in securing the ceasefire, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, and organizing the safe evacuation of nearly 800 people.



'My role as Exclusive Intermediary was memorialized in written agreements drafted and signed by both Russia and Ukraine,' the First Lady shared. 'I was involved in every stage of the planning. I reviewed demining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources. I was made aware of the preferred dates and timing of the operation.'



The ceasefire in Oleshky would not be possible without President Putin and President Zelensky, according to Melania. 'Their cooperation establishes a meaningful precedent for advancing peace throughout the region.'



Ukrainian representatives presented Melania with President Zelensky's award, Ukraine's Order of Princess Olga. The award recognizes Melania Trump's leadership in securing the ceasefire in Oleshky.



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