Algolia Powers Orange with AI Agents for Billing Support: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 6th

Algolia announced it's providing AI solutions for Orange Group. Orange Group is introducing AI agents into billing and account support across its B2B and B2C operations in more than 26 countries. Orange will deploy Algolia's Agent Studio to put AI agents into regulated customer support conversations. Algolia CEO Stephen Lynch will join NYSE Live to explain why governance makes this all possible.

Exceptional Capital released the third edition of the Exceptional 100. The list highlights engineers, researchers, and product builders across the tech ecosystem. Managing Partner Andrew Van Nest will join NYSE Live to discuss how the list helps find the leaders of tomorrow.

American Savings Bank says it's bringing the 'Aloha Spirit' to the NYSE. CEO + President Ann Teranishi will discuss her company's biggest accomplishments since going public earlier this year. Shares of ASBH are up double digits since beginning trade in September.



Opening Bell

American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) celebrates its NYSE listing

Closing Bell

The Aspen Institute rings the Closing Bell

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