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WKN: 906849 | ISIN: FR0000133308 | Ticker-Symbol: FTE
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 16:27
15,045 Euro
-2,37 % -0,365
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,02515,03016:32
15,02515,03516:32
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 15:00 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New York Stock Exchange: Algolia Powers Orange with AI Agents for Billing Support: NYSE Content Update

Algolia Powers Orange with AI Agents for Billing Support: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 6th

  • Algolia announced it's providing AI solutions for Orange Group.
    • Orange Group is introducing AI agents into billing and account support across its B2B and B2C operations in more than 26 countries.
    • Orange will deploy Algolia's Agent Studio to put AI agents into regulated customer support conversations.
    • Algolia CEO Stephen Lynch will join NYSE Live to explain why governance makes this all possible.
  • Exceptional Capital released the third edition of the Exceptional 100.
    • The list highlights engineers, researchers, and product builders across the tech ecosystem.
    • Managing Partner Andrew Van Nest will join NYSE Live to discuss how the list helps find the leaders of tomorrow.
  • American Savings Bank says it's bringing the 'Aloha Spirit' to the NYSE.
    • CEO + President Ann Teranishi will discuss her company's biggest accomplishments since going public earlier this year.
    • Shares of ASBH are up double digits since beginning trade in September.

Opening Bell
American Savings Bank (NYSE: ASBH) celebrates its NYSE listing

Closing Bell
The Aspen Institute rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/algolia-powers-orange-with-ai-agents-for-billing-support-nyse-content-update-302932078.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.