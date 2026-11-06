IDC MarketScape recognizes Experian for strengths in proprietary data foundation, integrated orchestration and deployment flexibility

Key Summary

Experian named a Leader: IDC MarketScape positions Experian as a Leader in its 2026 vendor assessment of worldwide decision intelligence platform providers.

IDC MarketScape positions Experian as a Leader in its 2026 vendor assessment of worldwide decision intelligence platform providers. Data and decisioning at scale: Experian Ascend Platform brings together proprietary data, analytics, decisioning, fraud detection, identity verification and model management and is used to process millions of transactions daily.

Experian Ascend Platform brings together proprietary data, analytics, decisioning, fraud detection, identity verification and model management and is used to process millions of transactions daily. Agentic AI orchestration and governance: Experian Agent Operating System provides a trusted agentic AI layer within Experian Ascend Platform designed to help organizations scale AI with explainability, auditability and human oversight.

Experian today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US54118426, September 2026), which evaluates providers helping organizations design, engineer and orchestrate increasingly complex decisions.

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IDC MarketScape positions Experian as a Leader in its 2026 vendor assessment of worldwide decision intelligence platform providers.

"As organizations embed AI into more consequential decisions, the combination of trusted data, advanced analytics and strong governance becomes increasingly important," said Keith Little, President of Experian Software Solutions. "Experian brings those capabilities together with decisioning, fraud and identity to help organizations make better decisions with greater speed and confidence."

The Experian Ascend Platform provides a unified analytics and decision intelligence environment that helps organizations unlock insights and streamline work to assess risk, deploy and manage models, automate credit decisions, detect fraud and verify identities.

The IDC MarketScape identifies three key strengths for Experian: its proprietary data foundation spanning credit, identity and alternative data; integrated orchestration that brings decisioning, fraud scoring, identity verification and model management together within one architecture; and flexible deployment options that allow clients to select an operating environment aligned with their infrastructure and compliance requirements.

"Experian's position as a Leader reflects the strength of its data foundation and its ability to support organizations as decisioning expands," said Megha Kumar, research vice president, Analytics and AI, IDC. "For regulated organizations, it is important to scale decision-making while keeping decisions explainable, auditable, and subject to human oversight."

Advancing trusted AI for consequential decisions

Decision intelligence platforms are increasingly pairing rules-based decisioning with machine learning and generative AI. In regulated use cases, deterministic decisioning can remain central while generative or agentic AI supports the broader decision process.

Experian continues to invest into Experian Ascend Platform for the agentic AI era, most recently through its Agent Operating System, which orchestrates how AI agents from Experian, clients and partners work within and across Experian's lending, fraud, identity and governance workflows. It adds controls, audibility and human oversight to help organizations safely scale AI.

"Experian is connecting trusted data and deep domain expertise with analytics and decisioning to make AI more useful and actionable," said Little. "With our Agent Operating System built into Ascend, we're creating a foundation for financial institutions to move from AI experimentation to trusted AI at scale while maintaining the governance and transparency consequential decisions demand."

Click here to learn more about Experian Ascend Platform.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other products and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Michael Troncale

Experian Public Relations

+1 714 830 5462

michael.troncale@experian.com