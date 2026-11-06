Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Harrison Newlands, Chief Executive Officer, Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) ("Everkind", or the "Company") along with members of the Company's team, directors, and guests, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51hv5AWkaNA

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective. Through the Everkind App, people can journal, chat, and meditate in one private space, alongside daily check-ins and goal setting. With every interaction, Everkind learns and adapts, delivering a personalized experience shaped around each individual. Grounded in evidence-based social and therapeutic frameworks, Everkind helps people build healthy daily habits, understand their emotions, and turn reflection into real-life growth. Everkind serves individuals through its mobile app alongside an administrative dashboard designed for organizational wellness programs and community partners. The Everkind Platform is private by design, built for everyday life, and is not intended for crisis management, clinical intervention, or medical or diagnostic purposes. Everkind's mission is to help people feel understood, every day.

To learn more, please visit www.everkind.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322856